Jury convicts burglar for raping elderly NJ woman in her home

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A Bronx man faces up to 20 years in prison for slipping into an older woman's home and then sexually assaulting her.

After three weeks at trial, Richard Darby, 37, was found guilty of several charges on Friday for the July 2020 attack.

A jury deliberated for only a few hours before convicting Darby of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree burglar,y and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Darby's sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 10. His maximum sentence is 20 years and he would be ineligible for parole for 85% of that time.

🚨 Union Township woman attacked in her home

Prosecutors say the victim, whose age was not disclosed, left her door propped open while taking out the trash around 5 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020. While the door was open, Darby sneakily entered her home undetected.

When the woman went back inside, Darby attacked and sexually assaulted her.

The victim soon managed to escape and fled to her neighbor's home where she called the cops. Darby ran, but investigators quickly identified him as the attacker.

For two days, police led a manhunt for Darby. He was found that Wednesday on Manila Avenue in Jersey City and arrested.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

