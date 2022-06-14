What’s open and closed? Juneteenth observed by NJ, federal government

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as both a state and federal holiday.

This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.

Juneteenth was first recognized as a state holiday in Texas back in 1980, and since then, the day has widely grown.

In September 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy officially signed legislation to declare the third Friday in June as a paid state holiday. But in June 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed June 19 as a federal holiday.

This means that Friday, June 17 marks New Jersey's Juneteenth holiday. Because June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, Monday, June 20, marks the federal public holiday.

So what’s open and what’s closed for this year's Juneteenth, and when?

How to celebrate Juneteenth in NJ

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission

Friday, June 17: Closed

Federal Banks

Monday, June 20: Closed

TD Bank is closed on Sunday, June 19, and open on Monday, June 20

State Courts

Monday, June 20: Closed

Federal Courts

Monday, June 20: Closed

Post Office

Monday, June 20: Closed

UPS

Sunday, June 19: No UPS pickup or delivery service. Some UPS locations might have modified hours

FedEx

Open

Financial Markets

Monday, June 20: Closed

Transportation

PATH: Open on a regular schedule

NJ Transit: Open on a regular schedule

Grocery Stores

ACME: Most are open

Aldi: Most are open

BJ's Wholesale Club: Most are open

Costco Wholesale: Most are open

ShopRite: Most are open

Stop & Shop: Most are open

Trader Joe's: Most are open

Wegmans: Most are open

Whole Foods: Most are open

