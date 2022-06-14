5 festive and meaningful ways to celebrate Juneteenth in NJ

June 19 is just around the corner, meaning Juneteenth celebrations will be happening all across the country.

If you are unfamiliar with this date, it has become the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. Juneteenth became a state-wide holiday for New Jersey in 2020 and each year has since it’s been successfully celebrated.

This year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate this holiday and also be educated about black history and excellence.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Allentown

The first event is in Allentown and is called “Freedom Day” and is taking place at the Allentown Presbyterian Church. At the event, there will be art, food, music, literature, and many other activities throughout the day.

Atlantic City

The “Black Excellence Festival” is also taking place in Atlantic City on June 17-18 and there will be several activities to participate in. Between screenings, food trucks, discussions, and workshops this is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the holiday and interact with others meaningfully.

Burlington City

If you want a more family-friendly experience, CHAI Community Development Corporation at the Burlington City Riverfront Promenade will be hosting “Juneteenth Freedom Day.” There will be an entire kids zone with plenty of free activities from 2-7 p.m. on June 17. On the 19th there will be a Gospel Music celebration which will also have plenty of food and special guests to enjoy.

Long Branch

Long Branch is jumping into the Juneteenth celebration for the first time ever this year. The Long Branch Public library is proud to be hosting Long Branch's Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration with prayer, feasting, song, and dance.

The event also includes Food vendors, Guest speakers, Genealogy Research, a DJ performance, entertainment, and a bouncy house for the kids.

Local businesses will also be selling clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more and it all begins at st 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Jersey City is also hosting an African Cultural Arts Family Festival on the 18th, where many entertainers and vendors will be present to celebrate the African Diaspora.

There are plenty of events for this year's Juneteenth all over New Jersey. A simple Google search will bring you even more.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.