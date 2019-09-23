If you're wondering how North Carolina native Daniel Jones will fit in here in New Jersey, look no further that the second quarter of his very first pro football game. He went into the huddle and told his team, "Let's F***in' score!" This according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, who tweeted:

Here's the North Carolina native and Duke graduate making his first ever pro start on an 0-2 team, whose defense is giving up touchdown after touchdown. And if that wasn't enough, he loses his best offensive weapon in Saquon Barkley

This is the type if attitude that harkens back to the Bill Parcells teams when the coach and his quarterback use to curse at each other on the sideline. The more I hear and see about Daniel Jones, the more I like him. He keeps having games like he did in Tampa and Jersey will love him!

