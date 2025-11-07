NJ Transit and New Jersey’s own Jonas Brothers have teamed up as they continue with NJ Transit’s Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on November 16th and 17th, 2025.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

The Jonas Brothers have recorded public service announcements that will provide safety tips that will play at train stations throughout New Jersey. The announcements will go out throughout the entire NJ Transit system before the concerts.

Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images loading...

In addition, everyone can enter the #NJTRANSIT Jonas Brothers sweepstakes to win two tickets to the Jonas Brothers concert on November 17th, 2025, at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, plus the winner receives 2 complimentary round-trip NJ Transit tickets and 1 Jonas Brothers signed Greetings from Your Hometown vinyl record.

You must enter by November 12th, 2025

Here’s how to enter

1. Follow @NJTRANSIT & @jonasbrothers on Instagram

2. Post a photo or video showing your hometown pride-featuring you and your local NJ TRANSIT train station, bus stop, or an onboard selfie.

3. Use #NJTRANSITJonasBrothers and tag @NJTRANSIT and @ jonasbrothers

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas Robb Cohen/Invision/AP loading...

The Jonas Brothers are part of the fabric of the incredible musicians that call New Jersey home. The Jonas Brothers will be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Friday, November 21rst, 2025. Quite an honor and well deserved.

For more information on NJ TRANSIT and the Jonas Brothers sweepstakes please go to: Hometown Special Offer! Jonas Brothers Live | New Jersey Public Transportation Corporation

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈