Jon Bon Jovi: We’re swooning over NJ rocker’s looks through the years
I’m so hyped for this. As you’ve already heard, Bon Jovi announced his North American arena tour for this spring. We can buy tickets as soon as Jan. 14.
Jon said he has missed touring and nothing replaces feeling our energy during a live performance (swoon).
I put together a list of his tour dates for you AND since I'm feeling nostalgic, I also made a gallery of how our favorite rocker's look has changed through the years...Enjoy!
We have not seen him live since 2019. I have his tour dates listed here but make sure to keep scrolling to see the photos I found of Jon from every tour he’s done since day one!
April 1 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
April 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
April 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 8 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
April 9 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
April 11 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 13 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
April 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
April 26 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
April 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
April 30 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Take a jog down memory lane with me…scroll through to see all of Jon's looks during his various tours.
Slippery When Wet Tour (1986)
Hands down my favorite. Where is my pick and Aquanet?
New Jersey Syndicate Tour (1988)
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead Tour (1993)
Keep the Faith Tour (1993)
These Days Tour (1995)
Crush Tour (2001)
One Wild Night Tour (2001)
Have a Nice Day Tour (2005)
A little blonder here!
Bounce Tour (2008)
Lost Highway Tour (2008)
The Circle Tour (2010)
Bon Jovi Live! (2011)
Around the time of the "Because We Can (concert tour) (2013)
This House Is Not for Sale Tour (2017)
Here we see the grey highlights replacing the blonde. Way to grow older gracefully JBJ! Hot as ever!
That leads us up to the current day.
How much do you want to be P!nk right now?!?!
Will you be a part of the latest tour? As I get more details I'll share them'!
Peak more into our favorite rocker's world...this was his Middletown Mansion...
