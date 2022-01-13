I’m so hyped for this. As you’ve already heard, Bon Jovi announced his North American arena tour for this spring. We can buy tickets as soon as Jan. 14.

Jon said he has missed touring and nothing replaces feeling our energy during a live performance (swoon).

I put together a list of his tour dates for you AND since I'm feeling nostalgic, I also made a gallery of how our favorite rocker's look has changed through the years...Enjoy!

We have not seen him live since 2019. I have his tour dates listed here but make sure to keep scrolling to see the photos I found of Jon from every tour he’s done since day one!

April 1 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

April 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 8 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 9 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

April 11 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

April 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 26 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 30 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Take a jog down memory lane with me…scroll through to see all of Jon's looks during his various tours.

Slippery When Wet Tour (1986)

Hands down my favorite. Where is my pick and Aquanet?

Jon Bon Jovi 85' 86'Getty Images

New Jersey Syndicate Tour (1988)

Jon Bon Jovi 88' Ron Galella Collection via Getty

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead Tour (1993)

Bon Jovi 89'

Keep the Faith Tour (1993)

Getty Images

These Days Tour (1995)

Jon Bon Jovi 89' Getty images

Crush Tour (2001)

Jon Bon Jovi Getty images

One Wild Night Tour (2001)

Jon Bon Jovi on SNL NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Have a Nice Day Tour (2005)

A little blonder here!

Getty images FilmMagic

Bounce Tour (2008)

Getty Images

Lost Highway Tour (2008)

Jon and Dorthea Photo credit: Getty images

The Circle Tour (2010)

Jon with buddy Demi Moore Getty imagesWireImage

Bon Jovi Live! (2011)

Photo credit Getty images FilmMagic

Around the time of the "Because We Can (concert tour) (2013)

Photo credit: picture alliance via Getty Image

This House Is Not for Sale Tour (2017)

Here we see the grey highlights replacing the blonde. Way to grow older gracefully JBJ! Hot as ever!

Jon Bon Jovi 2017 Photo credit: Getty Images

That leads us up to the current day.

How much do you want to be P!nk right now?!?!

P!nk and Jon Bon Jovi NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Will you be a part of the latest tour? As I get more details I'll share them'!

Peak more into our favorite rocker's world...this was his Middletown Mansion...

LOOK: GO INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION

You won't believe how much money these New Jersey celebrities are worth!

29 New Jersey Born Celebrities And Their Net Worth

Maybe you'll bump into him when he's chillin' at the Jersey Shore!

18 Celebrities You're Most Likely To Encounter At The Jersey Shore

How many famous people are from New Jersey? Enough to fill the alphabet...