Pitbull brings out iconic NJ artist at Jones Beach show

Pitbull on stage at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (Screen grab from Livenation TikTok video)

New Jersey is home to some of the most famous celebrities that some even have a rest stop named after them.

New Jersey Hall of Fame
When you first think of celebrities from New Jersey, you automatically think of Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, and Kevin Smith just to name a few. But did you know these famous people are also from New Jersey?

Zach Braff

Getty Images
Meryl Streep

Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers

Getty Images
Derek Jeter

Getty Images
Jack Nicholson

Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images
Queen Latifah

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Andrew McCarthy

Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva
Kelly Ripa

Getty Images
And so many more.

And it’s very exciting when one of these celebs is either visiting home or actually still lives here.

One of the biggest surprises Jerseyans got was at the Pitbull concert that took place at the Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 12.

It was announced that T-Pain would accompany Pitbull but what the audience didn’t expect was a big, and random, special guest.

Getty Images
Pitbull is known for his high-energy songs and live performances and he definitely had the crowd on their feet when he covered “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi. But of course, that’s not good enough.

Bon Jovi surprised the crowd and sang with Pitbull on stage.

Bon Jovi joins Pitbull on stage at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (Screen grab from Livenation TikTok video)
I’m a big Bon Jovi fan so I loved seeing this.

Pitbull thanks Bon Jovi on his Instagram page and also said “get ready for our new collab coming soon”.

This is very exciting and I can’t wait to hear what they put together.

Watch the full video here:

