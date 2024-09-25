Pitbull brings out iconic NJ artist at Jones Beach show

New Jersey is home to some of the most famous celebrities that some even have a rest stop named after them.

New Jersey Hall of Fame

When you first think of celebrities from New Jersey, you automatically think of Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, and Kevin Smith just to name a few. But did you know these famous people are also from New Jersey?

Zach Braff

75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals

Meryl Streep

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "The Laundromat" Premiere

The Jonas Brothers

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Derek Jeter

Mets v Yankees

Jack Nicholson

Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

Queen Latifah

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Andrew McCarthy

"BRATS" Premiere - 2024 Tribeca Festival

Kelly Ripa

2024 Time100 Gala

And so many more.

And it’s very exciting when one of these celebs is either visiting home or actually still lives here.

One of the biggest surprises Jerseyans got was at the Pitbull concert that took place at the Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 12.

It was announced that T-Pain would accompany Pitbull but what the audience didn’t expect was a big, and random, special guest.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull And Ricky Martin: The Trilogy Tour - Las Vegas, NV

Pitbull is known for his high-energy songs and live performances and he definitely had the crowd on their feet when he covered “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi. But of course, that’s not good enough.

Bon Jovi surprised the crowd and sang with Pitbull on stage.

Bon Jovi joins Pitbull on stage at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

I’m a big Bon Jovi fan so I loved seeing this.

Pitbull thanks Bon Jovi on his Instagram page and also said “get ready for our new collab coming soon”.

This is very exciting and I can’t wait to hear what they put together.

Watch the full video here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.