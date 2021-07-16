Join Craig Allen in Asbury Park
What are you doing tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon?
Join me, Craig Allen, and the "Jersey Prize Team," in Asbury Park.
We'll be broadcasting LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio, from 3 til 7.
Join your friends and neighbors on the boardwalk...grab a beach tag, and hit the sand.
New Jersey 101.5 is back in Asbury Park.
I can't wait to see...and talk to...you.
CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey
The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.