Join Craig Allen in Asbury Park

What are you doing tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon?

Join me, Craig Allen, and the "Jersey Prize Team," in Asbury Park.

Will we see you on the boardwalk? (Craig Allen photo)

We'll be broadcasting LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio, from 3 til 7.

Look at all the umbrellas... (Craig Allen photo)

Join your friends and neighbors on the boardwalk...grab a beach tag, and hit the sand.

New Jersey 101.5 is back in Asbury Park.

Talking with one of our younger listeners. (NJ Prize Team photo)

I can't wait to see...and talk to...you.