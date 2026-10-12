The Giants are in uncharted territory. They're in sole possession of first place in the NFC East for the first time since November of 2015. With their tie to the Commanders on Sunday, it guarantees the Giants will be in first place through at least Week Six.

They've gone through four head coaches (six if you count interims) since they were last in first place. Head Coach John Harbaugh has brought the franchise back to relevance, at least through mid-October.

It's been a long time since Giant fans have been able to be invested at this point in a season. They've only been over .500 through five games once since 2016. In 2022, they were 4-1.

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

There's been a lot of 1-4, 2-3, and 0-5 over the last decade. Fans have looked forward to the NFL Draft every October. This year that has changed. A mediocre NFC East and a team playing with some newfound confidence have fans being proud of their team once again.

Time will tell how long this lasts. If you're a fan, you're likely watching with your guard up, waiting for the moment to stop believing because you don't want to let yourself get hurt.

They're doing all of this without their promising second year Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was lost for the year just four quarters into the season.

It's been rocky, and at times it's been ugly, but finally the Giants have a team that fans can look forward to watching again. They may not win the division, they may not even make the playoffs, but in October fans care. And as pathetic of a bar as that is, it counts for something in Giant Land.

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2025, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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