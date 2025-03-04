Son of NJ judge charged with impersonating cop in PA

✅ John Francis McCarthy IV claimed to be undercover, PA cops say

The son of a Princeton judge was charged with impersonating a police officer in Pennsylvania but says law enforcement is lying.

Police say John Francis McCarthy IV, of Mantoloking, has been a public menace by claiming to be working with law enforcement. But McCarthy says he's been nothing but a good citizen, lawfully helping police when needed and working as a publicly visible volunteer with the Trump campaign.

Police in Quarrytown, Pennsylvania said McCarthy approached two of their officers on Feb. 15 and said he was taking action as a "non-sworn law enforcement officer or a civilian member acting in an official capacity as a law enforcement officer or agent."

According to the complaint and affidavit filed by police, McCarthy told officers he was a volunteer with the U.S. Attorney's Office and was investigating a drug case. When asked for identification, he handed over a business card showing he is an Uber driver and claimed he was working undercover and was preparing to conduct a buy, police said.

McCarthy mentioned a Lancaster City police officer who later denied hearing of him, police said.

'Twisted lie'

Quarrytown police said they later found out that McCarthy had been telling other residents he was a member of law enforcement in an effort to harrass and intimidate people.

The affidavit says McCarthy convinced a pregnant convenience store worker he was a "cop" and got angry when she had second thoughts and wouldn't help him stage a fake drug buy. McCarthy told the worker in a phone call he hoped her baby was born stillborn and then hung up, police said.

In emails to the Quarrytown Daily Voice and Lancaster Online McCarthy called the allegations a "twisted lie" and said he was "legally and lawfully" gave information to law enforcement.

“I HAVE NEVER claimed to be a government employee to anyone, anywhere, EVER,” McCarthy wrote in one of several emails.

He said his father, Princeton Municipal Court Judge John F. McCarthy III, taught him that civilians "have a right" to assist law enforcement.

He also said in the email he "lawfully assisted" Point Pleasant Beach police with their investigation into a crash he captured on his dashcam video on Friday which proves he is a "good citizen."

