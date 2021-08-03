Jessica Springsteen misses Olympic finals by one spot; Trenton native wins gold

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of New Jersey rock icon Bruce Springsteen, just missed qualifying for the individual final in equestrian jumping in the Tokyo Olympics by one spot.

The Boss' 29 year old daughter, who grew up on a farm in Colts Neck and has been riding horses since she was a little girl, finished in a tie for 31st place in her debut appearance in the quadrennial event. Only the top 30 and those ties advance to the finals.

Springsteen and her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, got hit with four penalties and clipped a pole at the end of their run.

She still has a chance to compete in the team jumping event, which begins on Thursday.

(Athing Mu via Instagram)

Meantime, Trenton native Athing Mu won the gold at the Tokyo Olympics this morning following her performance in the Women's 800 meters. The 19 year old crossed the finished line in 1:55:21 to break the American record.

Mu now joins Madeline Manning-Mims as the only two American women to ever win Olympic gold in the 800 meters. Manning-Mims did it 53 years ago at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

