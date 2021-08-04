Two Olympic gold medals in the same day for New Jersey, as Sydney McLaughlin, of Dunellen, and Athing Mu, of Trenton, won their track events with blazing speed in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old McLaughlin won the Women's 400M hurdles — breaking her own world record — while 19-year-old Mu won the Women's 800M, hours apart on day 12 of the summer Olympic games.

Their home communities were cheering them, with viewing parties hosted by Union Catholic Regional High School (which McLaughlin graduated from in 2017) and the Trenton Track Club, respectively.

On Tuesday night, the city of Trenton honored Mu by lighting up the "Trenton Makes" bridge in red, white and blue. The photo first shared to Twitter by Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora also was shared by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Texas A&M University, where Mu broke records as a college freshman before going pro and cementing her road to Tokyo, also shared in the congratulations on Twitter joking "Does the A&M stand for Athing Mu now?"

Olympic athletes from NJ competing in Tokyo 2021 After the pandemic sidelined world-class athletes in 2020, at least 18 Olympic contenders with New Jersey roots have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic games. Some are returning after an appearance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 — while others find themselves in their first Olympics.

Here's the roundup of contenders, grouped by sport, with the opening ceremony set for July 23.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2021 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.