NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 9
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:31am - 7:18pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:27a
|Low
Tue 3:56p
|High
Tue 9:48p
|Low
Wed 4:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:01a
|Low
Tue 3:20p
|High
Tue 9:22p
|Low
Wed 3:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:15a
|Low
Tue 3:32p
|High
Tue 9:36p
|Low
Wed 3:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:57a
|Low
Tue 3:24p
|High
Tue 9:18p
|Low
Wed 3:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:34a
|High
Tue 1:07p
|Low
Tue 8:01p
|High
Wed 1:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:21a
|Low
Tue 3:50p
|High
Tue 9:42p
|Low
Wed 4:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:08a
|High
Tue 12:14p
|Low
Tue 7:35p
|High
Wed 12:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:21a
|Low
Tue 4:23p
|High
Tue 10:40p
|Low
Wed 4:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:06a
|Low
Tue 3:19p
|High
Tue 9:28p
|Low
Wed 3:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:42a
|Low
Tue 3:45p
|High
Tue 10:05p
|Low
Wed 4:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:14a
|Low
Tue 3:26p
|High
Tue 9:35p
|Low
Wed 3:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:17a
|Low
Tue 4:20p
|High
Tue 10:40p
|Low
Wed 4:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
