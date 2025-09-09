NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 9

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 9

Red flag flies at a beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:31am - 7:18pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:27a		Low
Tue 3:56p		High
Tue 9:48p		Low
Wed 4:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:01a		Low
Tue 3:20p		High
Tue 9:22p		Low
Wed 3:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:15a		Low
Tue 3:32p		High
Tue 9:36p		Low
Wed 3:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:57a		Low
Tue 3:24p		High
Tue 9:18p		Low
Wed 3:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:34a		High
Tue 1:07p		Low
Tue 8:01p		High
Wed 1:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:21a		Low
Tue 3:50p		High
Tue 9:42p		Low
Wed 4:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:08a		High
Tue 12:14p		Low
Tue 7:35p		High
Wed 12:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:21a		Low
Tue 4:23p		High
Tue 10:40p		Low
Wed 4:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:06a		Low
Tue 3:19p		High
Tue 9:28p		Low
Wed 3:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 9:42a		Low
Tue 3:45p		High
Tue 10:05p		Low
Wed 4:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:14a		Low
Tue 3:26p		High
Tue 9:35p		Low
Wed 3:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:17a		Low
Tue 4:20p		High
Tue 10:40p		Low
Wed 4:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM