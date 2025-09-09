Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:31am - 7:18pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:27a Low

Tue 3:56p High

Tue 9:48p Low

Wed 4:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:01a Low

Tue 3:20p High

Tue 9:22p Low

Wed 3:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:15a Low

Tue 3:32p High

Tue 9:36p Low

Wed 3:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:57a Low

Tue 3:24p High

Tue 9:18p Low

Wed 3:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:34a High

Tue 1:07p Low

Tue 8:01p High

Wed 1:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:21a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 9:42p Low

Wed 4:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:08a High

Tue 12:14p Low

Tue 7:35p High

Wed 12:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:21a Low

Tue 4:23p High

Tue 10:40p Low

Wed 4:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:06a Low

Tue 3:19p High

Tue 9:28p Low

Wed 3:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:42a Low

Tue 3:45p High

Tue 10:05p Low

Wed 4:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:14a Low

Tue 3:26p High

Tue 9:35p Low

Wed 3:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:17a Low

Tue 4:20p High

Tue 10:40p Low

Wed 4:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba