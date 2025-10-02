NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Oct. 2

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Oct. 2

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves4 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature64° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset6:53am - 6:41pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 10:28a		High
Thu 4:29p		Low
Thu 11:15p		High
Fri 5:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:52a		High
Thu 4:03p		Low
Thu 10:39p		High
Fri 4:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:04a		High
Thu 4:17p		Low
Thu 10:51p		High
Fri 4:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:56a		High
Thu 3:59p		Low
Thu 10:43p		High
Fri 4:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:50a		Low
Thu 2:33p		High
Thu 8:09p		Low
Fri 3:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:16a		High
Thu 4:25p		Low
Thu 11:07p		High
Fri 5:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 6:57a		Low
Thu 2:07p		High
Thu 7:16p		Low
Fri 2:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:04a		Low
Thu 10:47a		High
Thu 5:24p		Low
Thu 11:46p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:47a		High
Thu 4:19p		Low
Thu 10:50p		High
Fri 4:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 10:03a		High
Thu 4:53p		Low
Thu 11:12p		High
Fri 5:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:58a		High
Thu 4:32p		Low
Thu 10:58p		High
Fri 5:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 10:49a		High
Thu 5:23p		Low
Thu 11:41p		High
Fri 5:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons

Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM