Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 4 - 7 feet Winds From the Northeast

12 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 64° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 6:53am - 6:41pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:28a High

Thu 4:29p Low

Thu 11:15p High

Fri 5:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:52a High

Thu 4:03p Low

Thu 10:39p High

Fri 4:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:04a High

Thu 4:17p Low

Thu 10:51p High

Fri 4:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:56a High

Thu 3:59p Low

Thu 10:43p High

Fri 4:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:50a Low

Thu 2:33p High

Thu 8:09p Low

Fri 3:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:16a High

Thu 4:25p Low

Thu 11:07p High

Fri 5:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:57a Low

Thu 2:07p High

Thu 7:16p Low

Fri 2:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:04a Low

Thu 10:47a High

Thu 5:24p Low

Thu 11:46p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:47a High

Thu 4:19p Low

Thu 10:50p High

Fri 4:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:03a High

Thu 4:53p Low

Thu 11:12p High

Fri 5:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:58a High

Thu 4:32p Low

Thu 10:58p High

Fri 5:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 10:49a High

Thu 5:23p Low

Thu 11:41p High

Fri 5:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

