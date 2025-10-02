NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Oct. 2
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|4 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:53am - 6:41pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:28a
|High
Thu 4:29p
|Low
Thu 11:15p
|High
Fri 5:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:52a
|High
Thu 4:03p
|Low
Thu 10:39p
|High
Fri 4:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:04a
|High
Thu 4:17p
|Low
Thu 10:51p
|High
Fri 4:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:56a
|High
Thu 3:59p
|Low
Thu 10:43p
|High
Fri 4:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:50a
|Low
Thu 2:33p
|High
Thu 8:09p
|Low
Fri 3:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:16a
|High
Thu 4:25p
|Low
Thu 11:07p
|High
Fri 5:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:57a
|Low
Thu 2:07p
|High
Thu 7:16p
|Low
Fri 2:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:04a
|Low
Thu 10:47a
|High
Thu 5:24p
|Low
Thu 11:46p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:47a
|High
Thu 4:19p
|Low
Thu 10:50p
|High
Fri 4:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:03a
|High
Thu 4:53p
|Low
Thu 11:12p
|High
Fri 5:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:58a
|High
Thu 4:32p
|Low
Thu 10:58p
|High
Fri 5:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 10:49a
|High
Thu 5:23p
|Low
Thu 11:41p
|High
Fri 5:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
