NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 9

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 9

Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol member competes in the Surf City Epic (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol )

Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol member competes in the Surf City Epic (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol )
loading...

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:28pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:33a		Low
Wed 1:28p		High
Wed 7:45p		Low
Thu 2:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:07a		Low
Wed 12:52p		High
Wed 7:19p		Low
Thu 1:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:21a		Low
Wed 1:04p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 2:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:03a		Low
Wed 12:56p		High
Wed 7:15p		Low
Thu 1:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:43a		High
Wed 11:13a		Low
Wed 5:33p		High
Wed 11:25p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:26a		Low
Wed 1:23p		High
Wed 7:37p		Low
Thu 2:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:17a		High
Wed 10:20a		Low
Wed 5:07p		High
Wed 10:32p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:17a		Low
Wed 1:52p		High
Wed 8:36p		Low
Thu 3:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:11a		Low
Wed 12:56p		High
Wed 7:29p		Low
Thu 2:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:32a		Low
Wed 1:16p		High
Wed 8:05p		Low
Thu 2:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:14a		Low
Wed 1:04p		High
Wed 7:36p		Low
Thu 2:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:19a		Low
Wed 2:00p		High
Wed 8:38p		Low
Thu 3:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM