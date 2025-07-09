Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol member competes in the Surf City Epic Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol member competes in the Surf City Epic (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol ) loading...

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 81°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:28pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:33a Low

Wed 1:28p High

Wed 7:45p Low

Thu 2:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:07a Low

Wed 12:52p High

Wed 7:19p Low

Thu 1:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:21a Low

Wed 1:04p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 2:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:03a Low

Wed 12:56p High

Wed 7:15p Low

Thu 1:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:43a High

Wed 11:13a Low

Wed 5:33p High

Wed 11:25p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:26a Low

Wed 1:23p High

Wed 7:37p Low

Thu 2:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:17a High

Wed 10:20a Low

Wed 5:07p High

Wed 10:32p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:17a Low

Wed 1:52p High

Wed 8:36p Low

Thu 3:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:11a Low

Wed 12:56p High

Wed 7:29p Low

Thu 2:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:32a Low

Wed 1:16p High

Wed 8:05p Low

Thu 2:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:14a Low

Wed 1:04p High

Wed 7:36p Low

Thu 2:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:19a Low

Wed 2:00p High

Wed 8:38p Low

Thu 3:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

