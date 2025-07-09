NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 9
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:34am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:33a
|Low
Wed 1:28p
|High
Wed 7:45p
|Low
Thu 2:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:07a
|Low
Wed 12:52p
|High
Wed 7:19p
|Low
Thu 1:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:21a
|Low
Wed 1:04p
|High
Wed 7:33p
|Low
Thu 2:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:03a
|Low
Wed 12:56p
|High
Wed 7:15p
|Low
Thu 1:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|High
Wed 11:13a
|Low
Wed 5:33p
|High
Wed 11:25p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:26a
|Low
Wed 1:23p
|High
Wed 7:37p
|Low
Thu 2:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|High
Wed 10:20a
|Low
Wed 5:07p
|High
Wed 10:32p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:17a
|Low
Wed 1:52p
|High
Wed 8:36p
|Low
Thu 3:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:11a
|Low
Wed 12:56p
|High
Wed 7:29p
|Low
Thu 2:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:32a
|Low
Wed 1:16p
|High
Wed 8:05p
|Low
Thu 2:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:14a
|Low
Wed 1:04p
|High
Wed 7:36p
|Low
Thu 2:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:19a
|Low
Wed 2:00p
|High
Wed 8:38p
|Low
Thu 3:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
