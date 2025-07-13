NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
7 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:19a
|Low
Sun 4:27p
|High
Sun 10:28p
|Low
Mon 5:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:53a
|Low
Sun 3:51p
|High
Sun 10:02p
|Low
Mon 4:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:07a
|Low
Sun 4:03p
|High
Sun 10:16p
|Low
Mon 4:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:49a
|Low
Sun 3:55p
|High
Sun 9:58p
|Low
Mon 4:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:32a
|High
Sun 1:59p
|Low
Sun 8:32p
|High
Mon 2:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:11a
|Low
Sun 4:15p
|High
Sun 10:23p
|Low
Mon 5:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:06a
|High
Sun 1:06p
|Low
Sun 8:06p
|High
Mon 1:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|High
Sun 11:14a
|Low
Sun 4:52p
|High
Sun 11:26p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:59a
|Low
Sun 3:46p
|High
Sun 10:10p
|Low
Mon 4:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:34a
|Low
Sun 4:14p
|High
Sun 10:53p
|Low
Mon 5:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:03a
|Low
Sun 3:55p
|High
Sun 10:19p
|Low
Mon 4:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 11:08a
|Low
Sun 4:55p
|High
Sun 11:25p
|Low
Mon 5:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of drizzle. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
