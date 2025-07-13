NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 13

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 13

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
8 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
7 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:37am - 8:26pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 10:19a		Low
Sun 4:27p		High
Sun 10:28p		Low
Mon 5:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:53a		Low
Sun 3:51p		High
Sun 10:02p		Low
Mon 4:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:07a		Low
Sun 4:03p		High
Sun 10:16p		Low
Mon 4:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:49a		Low
Sun 3:55p		High
Sun 9:58p		Low
Mon 4:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:32a		High
Sun 1:59p		Low
Sun 8:32p		High
Mon 2:08a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:11a		Low
Sun 4:15p		High
Sun 10:23p		Low
Mon 5:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:06a		High
Sun 1:06p		Low
Sun 8:06p		High
Mon 1:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:06a		High
Sun 11:14a		Low
Sun 4:52p		High
Sun 11:26p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:59a		Low
Sun 3:46p		High
Sun 10:10p		Low
Mon 4:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 10:34a		Low
Sun 4:14p		High
Sun 10:53p		Low
Mon 5:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:03a		Low
Sun 3:55p		High
Sun 10:19p		Low
Mon 4:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 11:08a		Low
Sun 4:55p		High
Sun 11:25p		Low
Mon 5:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of drizzle. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

