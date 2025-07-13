Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

8 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

7 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:26pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:19a Low

Sun 4:27p High

Sun 10:28p Low

Mon 5:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:53a Low

Sun 3:51p High

Sun 10:02p Low

Mon 4:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:07a Low

Sun 4:03p High

Sun 10:16p Low

Mon 4:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:49a Low

Sun 3:55p High

Sun 9:58p Low

Mon 4:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:32a High

Sun 1:59p Low

Sun 8:32p High

Mon 2:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:11a Low

Sun 4:15p High

Sun 10:23p Low

Mon 5:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:06a High

Sun 1:06p Low

Sun 8:06p High

Mon 1:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:06a High

Sun 11:14a Low

Sun 4:52p High

Sun 11:26p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:59a Low

Sun 3:46p High

Sun 10:10p Low

Mon 4:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:34a Low

Sun 4:14p High

Sun 10:53p Low

Mon 5:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:03a Low

Sun 3:55p High

Sun 10:19p Low

Mon 4:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 11:08a Low

Sun 4:55p High

Sun 11:25p Low

Mon 5:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of drizzle. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey