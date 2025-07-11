NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 11

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 11

Brick Beach 3 (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
3 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:27pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:56a		Low
Fri 3:00p		High
Fri 9:04p		Low
Sat 3:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:30a		Low
Fri 2:24p		High
Fri 8:38p		Low
Sat 3:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:44a		Low
Fri 2:36p		High
Fri 8:52p		Low
Sat 3:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:26a		Low
Fri 2:28p		High
Fri 8:34p		Low
Sat 3:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:12a		High
Fri 12:36p		Low
Fri 7:05p		High
Sat 12:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:49a		Low
Fri 2:51p		High
Fri 8:59p		Low
Sat 3:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:46a		High
Fri 11:43a		Low
Fri 6:39p		High
Fri 11:51p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:46a		Low
Fri 3:21p		High
Fri 10:01p		Low
Sat 4:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:38a		Low
Fri 2:21p		High
Fri 8:51p		Low
Sat 3:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:08a		Low
Fri 2:45p		High
Fri 9:32p		Low
Sat 3:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:38a		Low
Fri 2:29p		High
Fri 8:57p		Low
Sat 3:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:44a		Low
Fri 3:26p		High
Fri 10:02p		Low
Sat 4:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

