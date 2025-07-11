NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
3 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:56a
|Low
Fri 3:00p
|High
Fri 9:04p
|Low
Sat 3:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:30a
|Low
Fri 2:24p
|High
Fri 8:38p
|Low
Sat 3:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:44a
|Low
Fri 2:36p
|High
Fri 8:52p
|Low
Sat 3:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:26a
|Low
Fri 2:28p
|High
Fri 8:34p
|Low
Sat 3:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:12a
|High
Fri 12:36p
|Low
Fri 7:05p
|High
Sat 12:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:49a
|Low
Fri 2:51p
|High
Fri 8:59p
|Low
Sat 3:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:46a
|High
Fri 11:43a
|Low
Fri 6:39p
|High
Fri 11:51p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:46a
|Low
Fri 3:21p
|High
Fri 10:01p
|Low
Sat 4:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:38a
|Low
Fri 2:21p
|High
Fri 8:51p
|Low
Sat 3:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:08a
|Low
Fri 2:45p
|High
Fri 9:32p
|Low
Sat 3:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:38a
|Low
Fri 2:29p
|High
Fri 8:57p
|Low
Sat 3:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:44a
|Low
Fri 3:26p
|High
Fri 10:02p
|Low
Sat 4:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
Beach Boys Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci