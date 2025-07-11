Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

3 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 81°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:27pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:56a Low

Fri 3:00p High

Fri 9:04p Low

Sat 3:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:30a Low

Fri 2:24p High

Fri 8:38p Low

Sat 3:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:44a Low

Fri 2:36p High

Fri 8:52p Low

Sat 3:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:26a Low

Fri 2:28p High

Fri 8:34p Low

Sat 3:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:12a High

Fri 12:36p Low

Fri 7:05p High

Sat 12:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:49a Low

Fri 2:51p High

Fri 8:59p Low

Sat 3:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:46a High

Fri 11:43a Low

Fri 6:39p High

Fri 11:51p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:46a Low

Fri 3:21p High

Fri 10:01p Low

Sat 4:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:38a Low

Fri 2:21p High

Fri 8:51p Low

Sat 3:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:08a Low

Fri 2:45p High

Fri 9:32p Low

Sat 3:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:38a Low

Fri 2:29p High

Fri 8:57p Low

Sat 3:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:44a Low

Fri 3:26p High

Fri 10:02p Low

Sat 4:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

