Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 86° Winds From the South

11 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:34am - 7:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:21a High

Wed 12:44p Low

Wed 7:00p High

Thu 1:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:45a High

Wed 12:18p Low

Wed 6:24p High

Thu 12:39a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:57a High

Wed 12:32p Low

Wed 6:36p High

Thu 12:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:49a High

Wed 12:14p Low

Wed 6:28p High

Thu 12:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:26a High

Wed 4:24p Low

Wed 11:05p High

Thu 4:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:28a High

Wed 12:34p Low

Wed 7:06p High

Thu 12:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:00a High

Wed 3:31p Low

Wed 10:39p High

Thu 3:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:50a High

Wed 1:16p Low

Wed 7:31p High

Thu 1:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:57a High

Wed 12:18p Low

Wed 6:38p High

Thu 12:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:19a High

Wed 12:49p Low

Wed 7:01p High

Thu 1:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:59a High

Wed 12:23p Low

Wed 6:43p High

Thu 12:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:58a High

Wed 1:22p Low

Wed 7:39p High

Thu 1:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of rain late.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, building to 6 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas around 8 ft, building to 12 ft in the afternoon. Periods of rain.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 12 ft. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening.

SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).