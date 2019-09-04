Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:34am - 7:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:21a
|High
Wed 12:44p
|Low
Wed 7:00p
|High
Thu 1:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:45a
|High
Wed 12:18p
|Low
Wed 6:24p
|High
Thu 12:39a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:57a
|High
Wed 12:32p
|Low
Wed 6:36p
|High
Thu 12:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:49a
|High
Wed 12:14p
|Low
Wed 6:28p
|High
Thu 12:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:26a
|High
Wed 4:24p
|Low
Wed 11:05p
|High
Thu 4:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:28a
|High
Wed 12:34p
|Low
Wed 7:06p
|High
Thu 12:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:00a
|High
Wed 3:31p
|Low
Wed 10:39p
|High
Thu 3:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:50a
|High
Wed 1:16p
|Low
Wed 7:31p
|High
Thu 1:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:57a
|High
Wed 12:18p
|Low
Wed 6:38p
|High
Thu 12:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:19a
|High
Wed 12:49p
|Low
Wed 7:01p
|High
Thu 1:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:59a
|High
Wed 12:23p
|Low
Wed 6:43p
|High
Thu 12:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:58a
|High
Wed 1:22p
|Low
Wed 7:39p
|High
Thu 1:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of rain late.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, building to 6 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight.
FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas around 8 ft, building to 12 ft in the afternoon. Periods of rain.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 12 ft. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening.
SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).