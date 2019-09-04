Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Air Temperature77° - 86°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:34am - 7:29pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:21a		High
Wed 12:44p		Low
Wed 7:00p		High
Thu 1:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:45a		High
Wed 12:18p		Low
Wed 6:24p		High
Thu 12:39a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:57a		High
Wed 12:32p		Low
Wed 6:36p		High
Thu 12:53a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:49a		High
Wed 12:14p		Low
Wed 6:28p		High
Thu 12:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:26a		High
Wed 4:24p		Low
Wed 11:05p		High
Thu 4:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:28a		High
Wed 12:34p		Low
Wed 7:06p		High
Thu 12:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:00a		High
Wed 3:31p		Low
Wed 10:39p		High
Thu 3:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:50a		High
Wed 1:16p		Low
Wed 7:31p		High
Thu 1:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:57a		High
Wed 12:18p		Low
Wed 6:38p		High
Thu 12:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:19a		High
Wed 12:49p		Low
Wed 7:01p		High
Thu 1:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:59a		High
Wed 12:23p		Low
Wed 6:43p		High
Thu 12:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:58a		High
Wed 1:22p		Low
Wed 7:39p		High
Thu 1:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of rain late.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, building to 6 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas around 8 ft, building to 12 ft in the afternoon. Periods of rain.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 12 ft. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening.

SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

