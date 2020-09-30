Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Bikes on the Belmar boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through this afternoon.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature69° - 73°
WindsFrom the Southwest
15 - 23 mph (Gust 33 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature69° - 71°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:37a		Low
Wed 1:48p		High
Wed 7:51p		Low
Thu 2:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:11a		Low
Wed 1:12p		High
Wed 7:25p		Low
Thu 1:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:25a		Low
Wed 1:24p		High
Wed 7:39p		Low
Thu 1:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:07a		Low
Wed 1:16p		High
Wed 7:21p		Low
Thu 1:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:34a		High
Wed 11:17a		Low
Wed 5:53p		High
Wed 11:31p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:26a		Low
Wed 1:43p		High
Wed 7:42p		Low
Thu 2:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:08a		High
Wed 10:24a		Low
Wed 5:27p		High
Wed 10:38p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:07a		Low
Wed 2:06p		High
Wed 8:21p		Low
Thu 2:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:19a		Low
Wed 1:23p		High
Wed 7:32p		Low
Thu 1:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:39a		Low
Wed 1:41p		High
Wed 8:00p		Low
Thu 2:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:29a		Low
Wed 1:30p		High
Wed 7:45p		Low
Thu 1:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:24a		Low
Wed 2:25p		High
Wed 8:40p		Low
Thu 2:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt, decreasing to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

