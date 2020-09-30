Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect through this afternoon.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 73°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
15 - 23 mph (Gust 33 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 71°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:37a
|Low
Wed 1:48p
|High
Wed 7:51p
|Low
Thu 2:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:11a
|Low
Wed 1:12p
|High
Wed 7:25p
|Low
Thu 1:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:25a
|Low
Wed 1:24p
|High
Wed 7:39p
|Low
Thu 1:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:07a
|Low
Wed 1:16p
|High
Wed 7:21p
|Low
Thu 1:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|High
Wed 11:17a
|Low
Wed 5:53p
|High
Wed 11:31p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:26a
|Low
Wed 1:43p
|High
Wed 7:42p
|Low
Thu 2:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|High
Wed 10:24a
|Low
Wed 5:27p
|High
Wed 10:38p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:07a
|Low
Wed 2:06p
|High
Wed 8:21p
|Low
Thu 2:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:19a
|Low
Wed 1:23p
|High
Wed 7:32p
|Low
Thu 1:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:39a
|Low
Wed 1:41p
|High
Wed 8:00p
|Low
Thu 2:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:29a
|Low
Wed 1:30p
|High
Wed 7:45p
|Low
Thu 1:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:24a
|Low
Wed 2:25p
|High
Wed 8:40p
|Low
Thu 2:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt, decreasing to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).