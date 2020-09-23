Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. Small Craft Advisory in effect through this evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 73° Winds From the Northwest

15 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)

13 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 5 - 10 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 65° - 68°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:09a High

Wed 1:35p Low

Wed 8:08p High

Thu 2:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:33a High

Wed 1:09p Low

Wed 7:32p High

Thu 1:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:45a High

Wed 1:23p Low

Wed 7:44p High

Thu 1:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:37a High

Wed 1:05p Low

Wed 7:36p High

Thu 1:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:14a High

Wed 5:15p Low

Thu 12:13a High

Thu 5:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:15a High

Wed 1:24p Low

Wed 8:11p High

Thu 1:59a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:48a High

Wed 4:22p Low

Wed 11:47p High

Thu 4:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:38a High

Wed 2:09p Low

Wed 8:36p High

Thu 2:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:44a High

Wed 1:12p Low

Wed 7:44p High

Thu 1:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:04a High

Wed 1:44p Low

Wed 8:07p High

Thu 2:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:45a High

Wed 1:16p Low

Wed 7:52p High

Thu 1:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:44a High

Wed 2:16p Low

Wed 8:44p High

Thu 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).