Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 83° Winds From the South

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:42a Low

Wed 2:54p High

Wed 8:56p Low

Thu 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:16a Low

Wed 2:18p High

Wed 8:30p Low

Thu 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:30a Low

Wed 2:30p High

Wed 8:44p Low

Thu 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:12a Low

Wed 2:22p High

Wed 8:26p Low

Thu 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:46a High

Wed 12:22p Low

Wed 6:59p High

Thu 12:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:32a Low

Wed 2:48p High

Wed 8:49p Low

Thu 3:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:20a High

Wed 11:29a Low

Wed 6:33p High

Wed 11:43p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:15a Low

Wed 3:09p High

Wed 9:28p Low

Thu 3:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:22a Low

Wed 2:24p High

Wed 8:36p Low

Thu 2:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:47a Low

Wed 2:42p High

Wed 9:08p Low

Thu 3:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:31a Low

Wed 2:27p High

Wed 8:48p Low

Thu 3:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:28a Low

Wed 3:25p High

Wed 9:45p Low

Thu 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Scattered showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds after midnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).