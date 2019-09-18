Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature68° - 71°
WindsFrom the Northeast
16 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:46am - 7:07pm
UV Index6 (High)

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 10:54a		Low
Wed 5:25p		High
Wed 11:21p		Low
Thu 5:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:28a		Low
Wed 4:49p		High
Wed 10:55p		Low
Thu 4:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:42a		Low
Wed 5:01p		High
Wed 11:09p		Low
Thu 4:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:24a		Low
Wed 4:53p		High
Wed 10:51p		Low
Thu 4:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:57a		High
Wed 2:34p		Low
Wed 9:30p		High
Thu 3:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:49a		Low
Wed 5:21p		High
Wed 11:13p		Low
Thu 5:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:31a		High
Wed 1:41p		Low
Wed 9:04p		High
Thu 2:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:23a		High
Wed 11:50a		Low
Wed 6:01p		High
Thu 12:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:35a		Low
Wed 4:56p		High
Wed 10:53p		Low
Thu 4:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 11:12a		Low
Wed 5:19p		High
Wed 11:29p		Low
Thu 5:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:43a		Low
Wed 4:59p		High
Wed 11:01p		Low
Thu 5:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:28a		High
Wed 11:48a		Low
Wed 5:59p		High
Thu 12:10a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt late in the evening, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

