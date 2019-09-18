Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|68° - 71°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
16 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:46am - 7:07pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:54a
|Low
Wed 5:25p
|High
Wed 11:21p
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:28a
|Low
Wed 4:49p
|High
Wed 10:55p
|Low
Thu 4:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:42a
|Low
Wed 5:01p
|High
Wed 11:09p
|Low
Thu 4:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:24a
|Low
Wed 4:53p
|High
Wed 10:51p
|Low
Thu 4:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:57a
|High
Wed 2:34p
|Low
Wed 9:30p
|High
Thu 3:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:49a
|Low
Wed 5:21p
|High
Wed 11:13p
|Low
Thu 5:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:31a
|High
Wed 1:41p
|Low
Wed 9:04p
|High
Thu 2:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|High
Wed 11:50a
|Low
Wed 6:01p
|High
Thu 12:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:35a
|Low
Wed 4:56p
|High
Wed 10:53p
|Low
Thu 4:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 11:12a
|Low
Wed 5:19p
|High
Wed 11:29p
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:43a
|Low
Wed 4:59p
|High
Wed 11:01p
|Low
Thu 5:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:28a
|High
Wed 11:48a
|Low
Wed 5:59p
|High
Thu 12:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt late in the evening, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).