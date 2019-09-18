Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 71° Winds From the Northeast

16 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)

14 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:46am - 7:07pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:54a Low

Wed 5:25p High

Wed 11:21p Low

Thu 5:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:28a Low

Wed 4:49p High

Wed 10:55p Low

Thu 4:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:42a Low

Wed 5:01p High

Wed 11:09p Low

Thu 4:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:24a Low

Wed 4:53p High

Wed 10:51p Low

Thu 4:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:57a High

Wed 2:34p Low

Wed 9:30p High

Thu 3:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:49a Low

Wed 5:21p High

Wed 11:13p Low

Thu 5:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:31a High

Wed 1:41p Low

Wed 9:04p High

Thu 2:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:23a High

Wed 11:50a Low

Wed 6:01p High

Thu 12:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:35a Low

Wed 4:56p High

Wed 10:53p Low

Thu 4:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 11:12a Low

Wed 5:19p High

Wed 11:29p Low

Thu 5:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:43a Low

Wed 4:59p High

Wed 11:01p Low

Thu 5:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:28a High

Wed 11:48a Low

Wed 5:59p High

Thu 12:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt late in the evening, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).