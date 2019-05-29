Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 82° Winds From the Southeast

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 58° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:22pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:58a High

Wed 5:08p Low

Wed 11:37p High

Thu 5:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:22a High

Wed 4:42p Low

Wed 11:01p High

Thu 4:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:34a High

Wed 4:56p Low

Wed 11:13p High

Thu 5:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:26a High

Wed 4:38p Low

Wed 11:05p High

Thu 4:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:12a Low

Wed 3:03p High

Wed 8:48p Low

Thu 3:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:50a High

Wed 5:06p Low

Wed 11:26p High

Thu 5:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 7:19a Low

Wed 2:37p High

Wed 7:55p Low

Thu 3:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:09a Low

Wed 11:24a High

Wed 5:51p Low

Wed 11:56p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:31a High

Wed 4:56p Low

Wed 11:07p High

Thu 5:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:49a High

Wed 5:11p Low

Wed 11:21p High

Thu 5:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:38a High

Wed 5:06p Low

Wed 11:09p High

Thu 5:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:17a Low

Wed 11:26a High

Wed 5:50p Low

Thu 12:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A chance of showers and tstms late. Patchy fog late this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the late evening and overnight.

THU : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

THU NIGHT : SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

FRI : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT : E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).