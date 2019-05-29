Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|68° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:58a
|High
Wed 5:08p
|Low
Wed 11:37p
|High
Thu 5:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:22a
|High
Wed 4:42p
|Low
Wed 11:01p
|High
Thu 4:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:34a
|High
Wed 4:56p
|Low
Wed 11:13p
|High
Thu 5:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:26a
|High
Wed 4:38p
|Low
Wed 11:05p
|High
Thu 4:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:12a
|Low
Wed 3:03p
|High
Wed 8:48p
|Low
Thu 3:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:50a
|High
Wed 5:06p
|Low
Wed 11:26p
|High
Thu 5:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:19a
|Low
Wed 2:37p
|High
Wed 7:55p
|Low
Thu 3:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:09a
|Low
Wed 11:24a
|High
Wed 5:51p
|Low
Wed 11:56p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:31a
|High
Wed 4:56p
|Low
Wed 11:07p
|High
Thu 5:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:49a
|High
Wed 5:11p
|Low
Wed 11:21p
|High
Thu 5:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:38a
|High
Wed 5:06p
|Low
Wed 11:09p
|High
Thu 5:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:17a
|Low
Wed 11:26a
|High
Wed 5:50p
|Low
Thu 12:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A chance of showers and tstms late. Patchy fog late this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the late evening and overnight.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).