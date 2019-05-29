Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 82°
Winds From the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 58° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:22pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 10:58a		 High
Wed 5:08p		 Low
Wed 11:37p		 High
Thu 5:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:22a		 High
Wed 4:42p		 Low
Wed 11:01p		 High
Thu 4:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:34a		 High
Wed 4:56p		 Low
Wed 11:13p		 High
Thu 5:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:26a		 High
Wed 4:38p		 Low
Wed 11:05p		 High
Thu 4:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 8:12a		 Low
Wed 3:03p		 High
Wed 8:48p		 Low
Thu 3:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 10:50a		 High
Wed 5:06p		 Low
Wed 11:26p		 High
Thu 5:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 7:19a		 Low
Wed 2:37p		 High
Wed 7:55p		 Low
Thu 3:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 5:09a		 Low
Wed 11:24a		 High
Wed 5:51p		 Low
Wed 11:56p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:31a		 High
Wed 4:56p		 Low
Wed 11:07p		 High
Thu 5:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 10:49a		 High
Wed 5:11p		 Low
Wed 11:21p		 High
Thu 5:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:38a		 High
Wed 5:06p		 Low
Wed 11:09p		 High
Thu 5:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 5:17a		 Low
Wed 11:26a		 High
Wed 5:50p		 Low
Thu 12:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A chance of showers and tstms late. Patchy fog late this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the late evening and overnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top