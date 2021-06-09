Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 89° Winds From the West

5 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 58° - 74°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:25pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:02a Low

Wed 1:56p High

Wed 8:10p Low

Thu 2:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:36a Low

Wed 1:20p High

Wed 7:44p Low

Thu 2:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:50a Low

Wed 1:32p High

Wed 7:58p Low

Thu 2:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:32a Low

Wed 1:24p High

Wed 7:40p Low

Thu 2:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:14a High

Wed 11:42a Low

Wed 6:01p High

Wed 11:50p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:55a Low

Wed 1:52p High

Wed 8:05p Low

Thu 2:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:48a High

Wed 10:49a Low

Wed 5:35p High

Wed 10:57p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:35a Low

Wed 2:21p High

Wed 8:51p Low

Thu 3:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:39a Low

Wed 1:26p High

Wed 7:53p Low

Thu 2:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:02a Low

Wed 1:49p High

Wed 8:23p Low

Thu 2:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:42a Low

Wed 1:33p High

Wed 7:59p Low

Thu 2:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:47a Low

Wed 2:30p High

Wed 9:00p Low

Thu 3:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Areas of fog early this morning. Isolated tstms late this morning and early afternoon. Scattered tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a

dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT...E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

FRI...E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT...NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN...SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas

3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).