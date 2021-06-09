Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Island Beach State Park (Island Beach State Park)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 89°
WindsFrom the West
5 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature58° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:25pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:02a		Low
Wed 1:56p		High
Wed 8:10p		Low
Thu 2:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:36a		Low
Wed 1:20p		High
Wed 7:44p		Low
Thu 2:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:50a		Low
Wed 1:32p		High
Wed 7:58p		Low
Thu 2:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:32a		Low
Wed 1:24p		High
Wed 7:40p		Low
Thu 2:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:14a		High
Wed 11:42a		Low
Wed 6:01p		High
Wed 11:50p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:55a		Low
Wed 1:52p		High
Wed 8:05p		Low
Thu 2:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:48a		High
Wed 10:49a		Low
Wed 5:35p		High
Wed 10:57p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:35a		Low
Wed 2:21p		High
Wed 8:51p		Low
Thu 3:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:39a		Low
Wed 1:26p		High
Wed 7:53p		Low
Thu 2:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:02a		Low
Wed 1:49p		High
Wed 8:23p		Low
Thu 2:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:42a		Low
Wed 1:33p		High
Wed 7:59p		Low
Thu 2:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:47a		Low
Wed 2:30p		High
Wed 9:00p		Low
Thu 3:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Areas of fog early this morning. Isolated tstms late this morning and early afternoon. Scattered tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a
dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT...E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

FRI...E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT...NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN...SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas
3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

