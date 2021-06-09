Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 89°
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:02a
|Low
Wed 1:56p
|High
Wed 8:10p
|Low
Thu 2:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:36a
|Low
Wed 1:20p
|High
Wed 7:44p
|Low
Thu 2:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:50a
|Low
Wed 1:32p
|High
Wed 7:58p
|Low
Thu 2:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:32a
|Low
Wed 1:24p
|High
Wed 7:40p
|Low
Thu 2:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:14a
|High
Wed 11:42a
|Low
Wed 6:01p
|High
Wed 11:50p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:55a
|Low
Wed 1:52p
|High
Wed 8:05p
|Low
Thu 2:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:48a
|High
Wed 10:49a
|Low
Wed 5:35p
|High
Wed 10:57p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:35a
|Low
Wed 2:21p
|High
Wed 8:51p
|Low
Thu 3:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:39a
|Low
Wed 1:26p
|High
Wed 7:53p
|Low
Thu 2:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 8:02a
|Low
Wed 1:49p
|High
Wed 8:23p
|Low
Thu 2:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:42a
|Low
Wed 1:33p
|High
Wed 7:59p
|Low
Thu 2:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:47a
|Low
Wed 2:30p
|High
Wed 9:00p
|Low
Thu 3:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Areas of fog early this morning. Isolated tstms late this morning and early afternoon. Scattered tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a
dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT...E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.
FRI...E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT...NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN...SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas
3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).