Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 86° Winds From the West

11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 67°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:14a Low

Wed 12:35p High

Wed 6:48p Low

Thu 1:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:48a Low

Wed 11:59a High

Wed 6:22p Low

Thu 12:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:02a Low

Wed 12:11p High

Wed 6:36p Low

Thu 12:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:44a Low

Wed 12:03p High

Wed 6:18p Low

Thu 12:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:54a Low

Wed 4:40p High

Wed 10:28p Low

Thu 5:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:07a Low

Wed 12:28p High

Wed 6:39p Low

Thu 1:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:01a Low

Wed 4:14p High

Wed 9:35p Low

Thu 4:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:54a Low

Wed 12:54p High

Wed 7:25p Low

Thu 1:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:54a Low

Wed 12:03p High

Wed 6:28p Low

Thu 12:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:22a Low

Wed 12:24p High

Wed 6:56p Low

Thu 1:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:04a Low

Wed 12:08p High

Wed 6:36p Low

Thu 1:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:03a Low

Wed 1:02p High

Wed 7:34p Low

Thu 1:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon, then tstms late.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).