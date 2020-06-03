Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Windward Beach in Brick (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature72° - 86°
WindsFrom the West
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature59° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:14a		Low
Wed 12:35p		High
Wed 6:48p		Low
Thu 1:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:48a		Low
Wed 11:59a		High
Wed 6:22p		Low
Thu 12:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:02a		Low
Wed 12:11p		High
Wed 6:36p		Low
Thu 12:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:44a		Low
Wed 12:03p		High
Wed 6:18p		Low
Thu 12:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:54a		Low
Wed 4:40p		High
Wed 10:28p		Low
Thu 5:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:07a		Low
Wed 12:28p		High
Wed 6:39p		Low
Thu 1:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:01a		Low
Wed 4:14p		High
Wed 9:35p		Low
Thu 4:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:54a		Low
Wed 12:54p		High
Wed 7:25p		Low
Thu 1:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:54a		Low
Wed 12:03p		High
Wed 6:28p		Low
Thu 12:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:22a		Low
Wed 12:24p		High
Wed 6:56p		Low
Thu 1:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:04a		Low
Wed 12:08p		High
Wed 6:36p		Low
Thu 1:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:03a		Low
Wed 1:02p		High
Wed 7:34p		Low
Thu 1:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon, then tstms late.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top