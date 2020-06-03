Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 86°
|Winds
|From the West
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:14a
|Low
Wed 12:35p
|High
Wed 6:48p
|Low
Thu 1:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:48a
|Low
Wed 11:59a
|High
Wed 6:22p
|Low
Thu 12:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:02a
|Low
Wed 12:11p
|High
Wed 6:36p
|Low
Thu 12:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:44a
|Low
Wed 12:03p
|High
Wed 6:18p
|Low
Thu 12:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:54a
|Low
Wed 4:40p
|High
Wed 10:28p
|Low
Thu 5:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:07a
|Low
Wed 12:28p
|High
Wed 6:39p
|Low
Thu 1:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:01a
|Low
Wed 4:14p
|High
Wed 9:35p
|Low
Thu 4:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:54a
|Low
Wed 12:54p
|High
Wed 7:25p
|Low
Thu 1:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:54a
|Low
Wed 12:03p
|High
Wed 6:28p
|Low
Thu 12:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:22a
|Low
Wed 12:24p
|High
Wed 6:56p
|Low
Thu 1:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:04a
|Low
Wed 12:08p
|High
Wed 6:36p
|Low
Thu 1:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:03a
|Low
Wed 1:02p
|High
Wed 7:34p
|Low
Thu 1:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: W winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon, then tstms late.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).