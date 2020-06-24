Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature78° - 86°
WindsFrom the West
10 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature63° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:03a		High
Wed 11:01a		Low
Wed 4:58p		High
Wed 11:02p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:35a		Low
Wed 4:22p		High
Wed 10:36p		Low
Thu 5:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:49a		Low
Wed 4:34p		High
Wed 10:50p		Low
Thu 5:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:31a		Low
Wed 4:26p		High
Wed 10:32p		Low
Thu 5:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:08a		High
Wed 2:41p		Low
Wed 9:03p		High
Thu 2:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:05a		High
Wed 10:51a		Low
Wed 4:46p		High
Wed 10:56p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:42a		High
Wed 1:48p		Low
Wed 8:37p		High
Thu 1:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:37a		High
Wed 11:40a		Low
Wed 5:17p		High
Wed 11:51p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:32a		Low
Wed 4:20p		High
Wed 10:41p		Low
Thu 5:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:02a		High
Wed 11:10a		Low
Wed 4:47p		High
Wed 11:25p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:35a		Low
Wed 4:26p		High
Wed 10:53p		Low
Thu 5:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:33a		High
Wed 11:40a		Low
Wed 5:27p		High
Wed 11:56p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

