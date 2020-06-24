Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 86° Winds From the West

10 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:03a High

Wed 11:01a Low

Wed 4:58p High

Wed 11:02p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:35a Low

Wed 4:22p High

Wed 10:36p Low

Thu 5:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:49a Low

Wed 4:34p High

Wed 10:50p Low

Thu 5:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:31a Low

Wed 4:26p High

Wed 10:32p Low

Thu 5:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:08a High

Wed 2:41p Low

Wed 9:03p High

Thu 2:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:05a High

Wed 10:51a Low

Wed 4:46p High

Wed 10:56p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:42a High

Wed 1:48p Low

Wed 8:37p High

Thu 1:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:37a High

Wed 11:40a Low

Wed 5:17p High

Wed 11:51p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:32a Low

Wed 4:20p High

Wed 10:41p Low

Thu 5:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:02a High

Wed 11:10a Low

Wed 4:47p High

Wed 11:25p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:35a Low

Wed 4:26p High

Wed 10:53p Low

Thu 5:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:33a High

Wed 11:40a Low

Wed 5:27p High

Wed 11:56p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).