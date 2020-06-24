Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:03a
|High
Wed 11:01a
|Low
Wed 4:58p
|High
Wed 11:02p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:35a
|Low
Wed 4:22p
|High
Wed 10:36p
|Low
Thu 5:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:49a
|Low
Wed 4:34p
|High
Wed 10:50p
|Low
Thu 5:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:31a
|Low
Wed 4:26p
|High
Wed 10:32p
|Low
Thu 5:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:08a
|High
Wed 2:41p
|Low
Wed 9:03p
|High
Thu 2:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|High
Wed 10:51a
|Low
Wed 4:46p
|High
Wed 10:56p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:42a
|High
Wed 1:48p
|Low
Wed 8:37p
|High
Thu 1:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:37a
|High
Wed 11:40a
|Low
Wed 5:17p
|High
Wed 11:51p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:32a
|Low
Wed 4:20p
|High
Wed 10:41p
|Low
Thu 5:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|High
Wed 11:10a
|Low
Wed 4:47p
|High
Wed 11:25p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:35a
|Low
Wed 4:26p
|High
Wed 10:53p
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:33a
|High
Wed 11:40a
|Low
Wed 5:27p
|High
Wed 11:56p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).