Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 19, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|65° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Ship Bottom LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:06a
|Low
Wed 4:08p
|High
Wed 10:18p
|Low
Thu 4:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:40a
|Low
Wed 3:32p
|High
Wed 9:52p
|Low
Thu 4:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:54a
|Low
Wed 3:44p
|High
Wed 10:06p
|Low
Thu 4:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:36a
|Low
Wed 3:36p
|High
Wed 9:48p
|Low
Thu 4:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:13a
|High
Wed 1:46p
|Low
Wed 8:13p
|High
Thu 1:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:56a
|Low
Wed 4:00p
|High
Wed 10:09p
|Low
Thu 4:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:47a
|High
Wed 12:53p
|Low
Wed 7:47p
|High
Thu 1:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:39a
|Low
Wed 4:24p
|High
Wed 10:51p
|Low
Thu 5:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:42a
|Low
Wed 3:36p
|High
Wed 9:55p
|Low
Thu 4:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:08a
|Low
Wed 3:51p
|High
Wed 10:27p
|Low
Thu 4:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:49a
|Low
Wed 3:33p
|High
Wed 10:03p
|Low
Thu 4:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:49a
|Low
Wed 4:36p
|High
Wed 11:03p
|Low
Thu 5:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with scattered tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).