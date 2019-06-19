Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Point Pleasant Beach (Jocelyn Velazquez, Townsquare Media NJ)

Point Pleasant Beach (Jocelyn Velazquez, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 77°
Winds From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 66° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 10:06a		 Low
Wed 4:08p		 High
Wed 10:18p		 Low
Thu 4:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:40a		 Low
Wed 3:32p		 High
Wed 9:52p		 Low
Thu 4:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:54a		 Low
Wed 3:44p		 High
Wed 10:06p		 Low
Thu 4:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:36a		 Low
Wed 3:36p		 High
Wed 9:48p		 Low
Thu 4:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 8:13a		 High
Wed 1:46p		 Low
Wed 8:13p		 High
Thu 1:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:56a		 Low
Wed 4:00p		 High
Wed 10:09p		 Low
Thu 4:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 7:47a		 High
Wed 12:53p		 Low
Wed 7:47p		 High
Thu 1:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 10:39a		 Low
Wed 4:24p		 High
Wed 10:51p		 Low
Thu 5:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:42a		 Low
Wed 3:36p		 High
Wed 9:55p		 Low
Thu 4:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 10:08a		 Low
Wed 3:51p		 High
Wed 10:27p		 Low
Thu 4:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:49a		 Low
Wed 3:33p		 High
Wed 10:03p		 Low
Thu 4:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 10:49a		 Low
Wed 4:36p		 High
Wed 11:03p		 Low
Thu 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with scattered tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top