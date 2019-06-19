Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Point Pleasant Beach (Jocelyn Velazquez, Townsquare Media NJ)

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 77° Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 73°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:06a Low

Wed 4:08p High

Wed 10:18p Low

Thu 4:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:40a Low

Wed 3:32p High

Wed 9:52p Low

Thu 4:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:54a Low

Wed 3:44p High

Wed 10:06p Low

Thu 4:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:36a Low

Wed 3:36p High

Wed 9:48p Low

Thu 4:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:13a High

Wed 1:46p Low

Wed 8:13p High

Thu 1:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:56a Low

Wed 4:00p High

Wed 10:09p Low

Thu 4:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:47a High

Wed 12:53p Low

Wed 7:47p High

Thu 1:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:39a Low

Wed 4:24p High

Wed 10:51p Low

Thu 5:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:42a Low

Wed 3:36p High

Wed 9:55p Low

Thu 4:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:08a Low

Wed 3:51p High

Wed 10:27p Low

Thu 4:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:49a Low

Wed 3:33p High

Wed 10:03p Low

Thu 4:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:49a Low

Wed 4:36p High

Wed 11:03p Low

Thu 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with scattered tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).