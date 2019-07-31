Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Long Beach Island (Long Beach Twp Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 62° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:01am - 8:16pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:48a Low

Wed 1:56p High

Wed 8:03p Low

Thu 2:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:22a Low

Wed 1:20p High

Wed 7:37p Low

Thu 2:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:36a Low

Wed 1:32p High

Wed 7:51p Low

Thu 2:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:18a Low

Wed 1:24p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 2:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:03a High

Wed 11:28a Low

Wed 6:01p High

Wed 11:43p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:40a Low

Wed 1:48p High

Wed 7:57p Low

Thu 2:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:37a High

Wed 10:35a Low

Wed 5:35p High

Wed 10:50p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:26a Low

Wed 2:13p High

Wed 8:48p Low

Thu 3:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:23a Low

Wed 1:16p High

Wed 7:43p Low

Thu 2:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:53a Low

Wed 1:43p High

Wed 8:23p Low

Thu 2:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:26a Low

Wed 1:26p High

Wed 7:53p Low

Thu 2:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:29a Low

Wed 2:19p High

Wed 8:53p Low

Thu 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft . Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).