Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Long Beach Island (Long Beach Twp Beach Patrol)

Long Beach Island (Long Beach Twp Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature80° - 88°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature62° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:01am - 8:16pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:48a		Low
Wed 1:56p		High
Wed 8:03p		Low
Thu 2:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:22a		Low
Wed 1:20p		High
Wed 7:37p		Low
Thu 2:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:36a		Low
Wed 1:32p		High
Wed 7:51p		Low
Thu 2:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:18a		Low
Wed 1:24p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 2:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:03a		High
Wed 11:28a		Low
Wed 6:01p		High
Wed 11:43p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:40a		Low
Wed 1:48p		High
Wed 7:57p		Low
Thu 2:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:37a		High
Wed 10:35a		Low
Wed 5:35p		High
Wed 10:50p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:26a		Low
Wed 2:13p		High
Wed 8:48p		Low
Thu 3:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:23a		Low
Wed 1:16p		High
Wed 7:43p		Low
Thu 2:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:53a		Low
Wed 1:43p		High
Wed 8:23p		Low
Thu 2:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:26a		Low
Wed 1:26p		High
Wed 7:53p		Low
Thu 2:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:29a		Low
Wed 2:19p		High
Wed 8:53p		Low
Thu 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft . Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top