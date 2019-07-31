Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 31, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:01am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Belmar Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:48a
|Low
Wed 1:56p
|High
Wed 8:03p
|Low
Thu 2:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:22a
|Low
Wed 1:20p
|High
Wed 7:37p
|Low
Thu 2:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:36a
|Low
Wed 1:32p
|High
Wed 7:51p
|Low
Thu 2:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:18a
|Low
Wed 1:24p
|High
Wed 7:33p
|Low
Thu 2:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:03a
|High
Wed 11:28a
|Low
Wed 6:01p
|High
Wed 11:43p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:40a
|Low
Wed 1:48p
|High
Wed 7:57p
|Low
Thu 2:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:37a
|High
Wed 10:35a
|Low
Wed 5:35p
|High
Wed 10:50p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:26a
|Low
Wed 2:13p
|High
Wed 8:48p
|Low
Thu 3:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:23a
|Low
Wed 1:16p
|High
Wed 7:43p
|Low
Thu 2:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:53a
|Low
Wed 1:43p
|High
Wed 8:23p
|Low
Thu 2:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:26a
|Low
Wed 1:26p
|High
Wed 7:53p
|Low
Thu 2:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:29a
|Low
Wed 2:19p
|High
Wed 8:53p
|Low
Thu 3:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft . Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).