Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 91°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:02a
|High
Tue 3:14p
|Low
Tue 9:54p
|High
Wed 3:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:26a
|High
Tue 2:48p
|Low
Tue 9:18p
|High
Wed 3:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:38a
|High
Tue 3:02p
|Low
Tue 9:30p
|High
Wed 3:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:30a
|High
Tue 2:44p
|Low
Tue 9:22p
|High
Wed 3:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:12a
|Low
Tue 1:07p
|High
Tue 6:54p
|Low
Wed 1:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:00a
|High
Tue 3:09p
|Low
Tue 9:49p
|High
Wed 3:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:19a
|Low
Tue 12:41p
|High
Tue 6:01p
|Low
Wed 1:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:23a
|High
Tue 3:54p
|Low
Tue 10:13p
|High
Wed 4:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:30a
|High
Tue 3:01p
|Low
Tue 9:21p
|High
Wed 3:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:50a
|High
Tue 3:30p
|Low
Tue 9:42p
|High
Wed 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:34a
|High
Tue 3:08p
|Low
Tue 9:28p
|High
Wed 3:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:29a
|High
Tue 4:01p
|Low
Tue 10:19p
|High
Wed 4:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming W after midnight, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).