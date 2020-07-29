Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature84° - 91°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature63° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 9:02a		High
Tue 3:14p		Low
Tue 9:54p		High
Wed 3:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:26a		High
Tue 2:48p		Low
Tue 9:18p		High
Wed 3:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:38a		High
Tue 3:02p		Low
Tue 9:30p		High
Wed 3:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:30a		High
Tue 2:44p		Low
Tue 9:22p		High
Wed 3:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:12a		Low
Tue 1:07p		High
Tue 6:54p		Low
Wed 1:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:00a		High
Tue 3:09p		Low
Tue 9:49p		High
Wed 3:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:19a		Low
Tue 12:41p		High
Tue 6:01p		Low
Wed 1:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 9:23a		High
Tue 3:54p		Low
Tue 10:13p		High
Wed 4:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:30a		High
Tue 3:01p		Low
Tue 9:21p		High
Wed 3:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 8:50a		High
Tue 3:30p		Low
Tue 9:42p		High
Wed 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:34a		High
Tue 3:08p		Low
Tue 9:28p		High
Wed 3:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 9:29a		High
Tue 4:01p		Low
Tue 10:19p		High
Wed 4:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming W after midnight, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

