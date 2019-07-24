Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 24, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
9 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:55am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Ortley Beach Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:25a
|High
Wed 1:52p
|Low
Wed 8:14p
|High
Thu 2:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:49a
|High
Wed 1:26p
|Low
Wed 7:38p
|High
Thu 1:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:01a
|High
Wed 1:40p
|Low
Wed 7:50p
|High
Thu 1:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:53a
|High
Wed 1:22p
|Low
Wed 7:42p
|High
Thu 1:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:00a
|Low
Wed 11:30a
|High
Wed 5:32p
|Low
Thu 12:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:32a
|High
Wed 1:43p
|Low
Wed 8:08p
|High
Thu 1:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 11:04a
|High
Wed 4:39p
|Low
Wed 11:53p
|High
Thu 4:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:11a
|High
Wed 2:39p
|Low
Wed 8:47p
|High
Thu 2:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:08a
|High
Wed 1:29p
|Low
Wed 7:42p
|High
Thu 1:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:30a
|High
Wed 1:52p
|Low
Wed 8:00p
|High
Thu 2:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:21a
|High
Wed 1:33p
|Low
Wed 7:48p
|High
Thu 1:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:11a
|High
Wed 2:32p
|Low
Wed 8:43p
|High
Thu 2:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).