Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature77° - 81°
WindsFrom the Northeast
9 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature57° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:55am - 8:23pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:25a		High
Wed 1:52p		Low
Wed 8:14p		High
Thu 2:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:49a		High
Wed 1:26p		Low
Wed 7:38p		High
Thu 1:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:01a		High
Wed 1:40p		Low
Wed 7:50p		High
Thu 1:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:53a		High
Wed 1:22p		Low
Wed 7:42p		High
Thu 1:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:00a		Low
Wed 11:30a		High
Wed 5:32p		Low
Thu 12:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:32a		High
Wed 1:43p		Low
Wed 8:08p		High
Thu 1:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 11:04a		High
Wed 4:39p		Low
Wed 11:53p		High
Thu 4:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 8:11a		High
Wed 2:39p		Low
Wed 8:47p		High
Thu 2:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:08a		High
Wed 1:29p		Low
Wed 7:42p		High
Thu 1:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:30a		High
Wed 1:52p		Low
Wed 8:00p		High
Thu 2:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:21a		High
Wed 1:33p		Low
Wed 7:48p		High
Thu 1:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 8:11a		High
Wed 2:32p		Low
Wed 8:43p		High
Thu 2:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

