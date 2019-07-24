Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 81° Winds From the Northeast

9 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

8 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:55am - 8:23pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:25a High

Wed 1:52p Low

Wed 8:14p High

Thu 2:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:49a High

Wed 1:26p Low

Wed 7:38p High

Thu 1:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:01a High

Wed 1:40p Low

Wed 7:50p High

Thu 1:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:53a High

Wed 1:22p Low

Wed 7:42p High

Thu 1:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:00a Low

Wed 11:30a High

Wed 5:32p Low

Thu 12:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:32a High

Wed 1:43p Low

Wed 8:08p High

Thu 1:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 11:04a High

Wed 4:39p Low

Wed 11:53p High

Thu 4:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:11a High

Wed 2:39p Low

Wed 8:47p High

Thu 2:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:08a High

Wed 1:29p Low

Wed 7:42p High

Thu 1:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:30a High

Wed 1:52p Low

Wed 8:00p High

Thu 2:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:21a High

Wed 1:33p Low

Wed 7:48p High

Thu 1:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:11a High

Wed 2:32p Low

Wed 8:43p High

Thu 2:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).