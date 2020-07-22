Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature82° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:51a		Low
Wed 3:58p		High
Wed 9:58p		Low
Thu 4:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:25a		Low
Wed 3:22p		High
Wed 9:32p		Low
Thu 4:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:39a		Low
Wed 3:34p		High
Wed 9:46p		Low
Thu 4:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:21a		Low
Wed 3:26p		High
Wed 9:28p		Low
Thu 4:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:04a		High
Wed 1:31p		Low
Wed 8:03p		High
Thu 1:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:43a		Low
Wed 3:48p		High
Wed 9:52p		Low
Thu 4:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:38a		High
Wed 12:38p		Low
Wed 7:37p		High
Thu 12:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:31a		Low
Wed 4:15p		High
Wed 10:45p		Low
Thu 5:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:26a		Low
Wed 3:18p		High
Wed 9:39p		Low
Thu 4:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 10:04a		Low
Wed 3:45p		High
Wed 10:23p		Low
Thu 4:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:30a		Low
Wed 3:25p		High
Wed 9:50p		Low
Thu 4:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:34a		Low
Wed 4:23p		High
Wed 10:52p		Low
Thu 5:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

