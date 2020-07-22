Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 90° Winds From the South

8 - 16 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:51a Low

Wed 3:58p High

Wed 9:58p Low

Thu 4:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:25a Low

Wed 3:22p High

Wed 9:32p Low

Thu 4:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:39a Low

Wed 3:34p High

Wed 9:46p Low

Thu 4:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:21a Low

Wed 3:26p High

Wed 9:28p Low

Thu 4:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:04a High

Wed 1:31p Low

Wed 8:03p High

Thu 1:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:43a Low

Wed 3:48p High

Wed 9:52p Low

Thu 4:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:38a High

Wed 12:38p Low

Wed 7:37p High

Thu 12:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:31a Low

Wed 4:15p High

Wed 10:45p Low

Thu 5:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:26a Low

Wed 3:18p High

Wed 9:39p Low

Thu 4:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:04a Low

Wed 3:45p High

Wed 10:23p Low

Thu 4:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:30a Low

Wed 3:25p High

Wed 9:50p Low

Thu 4:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:34a Low

Wed 4:23p High

Wed 10:52p Low

Thu 5:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).