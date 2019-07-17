Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 94° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 69° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:58a Low

Wed 3:04p High

Wed 9:11p Low

Thu 3:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:32a Low

Wed 2:28p High

Wed 8:45p Low

Thu 3:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:46a Low

Wed 2:40p High

Wed 8:59p Low

Thu 3:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:28a Low

Wed 2:32p High

Wed 8:41p Low

Thu 3:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:07a High

Wed 12:38p Low

Wed 7:09p High

Thu 12:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:49a Low

Wed 2:57p High

Wed 9:04p Low

Thu 3:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:41a High

Wed 11:45a Low

Wed 6:43p High

Wed 11:58p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:31a Low

Wed 3:18p High

Wed 9:45p Low

Thu 4:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:38a Low

Wed 2:32p High

Wed 8:52p Low

Thu 3:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:03a Low

Wed 2:49p High

Wed 9:24p Low

Thu 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:46a Low

Wed 2:33p High

Wed 9:02p Low

Thu 3:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:44a Low

Wed 3:32p High

Wed 9:59p Low

Thu 4:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).