Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 17, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 94°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:58a
|Low
Wed 3:04p
|High
Wed 9:11p
|Low
Thu 3:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:32a
|Low
Wed 2:28p
|High
Wed 8:45p
|Low
Thu 3:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:46a
|Low
Wed 2:40p
|High
Wed 8:59p
|Low
Thu 3:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:28a
|Low
Wed 2:32p
|High
Wed 8:41p
|Low
Thu 3:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:07a
|High
Wed 12:38p
|Low
Wed 7:09p
|High
Thu 12:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:49a
|Low
Wed 2:57p
|High
Wed 9:04p
|Low
Thu 3:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:41a
|High
Wed 11:45a
|Low
Wed 6:43p
|High
Wed 11:58p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:31a
|Low
Wed 3:18p
|High
Wed 9:45p
|Low
Thu 4:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:38a
|Low
Wed 2:32p
|High
Wed 8:52p
|Low
Thu 3:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:03a
|Low
Wed 2:49p
|High
Wed 9:24p
|Low
Thu 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:46a
|Low
Wed 2:33p
|High
Wed 9:02p
|Low
Thu 3:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:44a
|Low
Wed 3:32p
|High
Wed 9:59p
|Low
Thu 4:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.
FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).