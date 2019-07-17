Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature82° - 94°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature69° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:28pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:58a		Low
Wed 3:04p		High
Wed 9:11p		Low
Thu 3:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:32a		Low
Wed 2:28p		High
Wed 8:45p		Low
Thu 3:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:46a		Low
Wed 2:40p		High
Wed 8:59p		Low
Thu 3:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:28a		Low
Wed 2:32p		High
Wed 8:41p		Low
Thu 3:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:07a		High
Wed 12:38p		Low
Wed 7:09p		High
Thu 12:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:49a		Low
Wed 2:57p		High
Wed 9:04p		Low
Thu 3:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:41a		High
Wed 11:45a		Low
Wed 6:43p		High
Wed 11:58p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:31a		Low
Wed 3:18p		High
Wed 9:45p		Low
Thu 4:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:38a		Low
Wed 2:32p		High
Wed 8:52p		Low
Thu 3:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:03a		Low
Wed 2:49p		High
Wed 9:24p		Low
Thu 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:46a		Low
Wed 2:33p		High
Wed 9:02p		Low
Thu 3:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:44a		Low
Wed 3:32p		High
Wed 9:59p		Low
Thu 4:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

