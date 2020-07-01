Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 82°
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 11:20a
|High
Wed 5:33p
|Low
Thu 12:08a
|High
Thu 5:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:44a
|High
Wed 5:07p
|Low
Wed 11:32p
|High
Thu 5:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:56a
|High
Wed 5:21p
|Low
Wed 11:44p
|High
Thu 5:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:48a
|High
Wed 5:03p
|Low
Wed 11:36p
|High
Thu 5:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:33a
|Low
Wed 3:25p
|High
Wed 9:13p
|Low
Thu 4:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:12a
|High
Wed 5:26p
|Low
Thu 12:04a
|High
Thu 5:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:40a
|Low
Wed 2:59p
|High
Wed 8:20p
|Low
Thu 3:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:36a
|Low
Wed 11:36a
|High
Wed 6:11p
|Low
Thu 12:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:47a
|High
Wed 5:18p
|Low
Wed 11:40p
|High
Thu 5:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:04a
|Low
Wed 11:05a
|High
Wed 5:45p
|Low
Thu 12:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:51a
|High
Wed 5:28p
|Low
Wed 11:51p
|High
Thu 5:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:44a
|Low
Wed 11:45a
|High
Wed 6:21p
|Low
Thu 12:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).