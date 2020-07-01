Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

8th Avenue Beach, Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 82°
WindsFrom the South
5 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature69° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 11:20a		High
Wed 5:33p		Low
Thu 12:08a		High
Thu 5:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:44a		High
Wed 5:07p		Low
Wed 11:32p		High
Thu 5:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:56a		High
Wed 5:21p		Low
Wed 11:44p		High
Thu 5:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:48a		High
Wed 5:03p		Low
Wed 11:36p		High
Thu 5:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:33a		Low
Wed 3:25p		High
Wed 9:13p		Low
Thu 4:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 11:12a		High
Wed 5:26p		Low
Thu 12:04a		High
Thu 5:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 7:40a		Low
Wed 2:59p		High
Wed 8:20p		Low
Thu 3:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:36a		Low
Wed 11:36a		High
Wed 6:11p		Low
Thu 12:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:47a		High
Wed 5:18p		Low
Wed 11:40p		High
Thu 5:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:04a		Low
Wed 11:05a		High
Wed 5:45p		Low
Thu 12:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:51a		High
Wed 5:28p		Low
Wed 11:51p		High
Thu 5:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:44a		Low
Wed 11:45a		High
Wed 6:21p		Low
Thu 12:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

