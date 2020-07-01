Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 82° Winds From the South

5 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 76°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 11:20a High

Wed 5:33p Low

Thu 12:08a High

Thu 5:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:44a High

Wed 5:07p Low

Wed 11:32p High

Thu 5:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:56a High

Wed 5:21p Low

Wed 11:44p High

Thu 5:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:48a High

Wed 5:03p Low

Wed 11:36p High

Thu 5:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:33a Low

Wed 3:25p High

Wed 9:13p Low

Thu 4:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:12a High

Wed 5:26p Low

Thu 12:04a High

Thu 5:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 7:40a Low

Wed 2:59p High

Wed 8:20p Low

Thu 3:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:36a Low

Wed 11:36a High

Wed 6:11p Low

Thu 12:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:47a High

Wed 5:18p Low

Wed 11:40p High

Thu 5:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:04a Low

Wed 11:05a High

Wed 5:45p Low

Thu 12:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:51a High

Wed 5:28p Low

Wed 11:51p High

Thu 5:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:44a Low

Wed 11:45a High

Wed 6:21p Low

Thu 12:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).