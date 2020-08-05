Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

4th Ave Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature83° - 90°
WindsFrom the West
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature61° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:51a		Low
Wed 3:59p		High
Wed 10:04p		Low
Thu 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:25a		Low
Wed 3:23p		High
Wed 9:38p		Low
Thu 3:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:39a		Low
Wed 3:35p		High
Wed 9:52p		Low
Thu 4:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:21a		Low
Wed 3:27p		High
Wed 9:34p		Low
Thu 3:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:56a		High
Wed 1:31p		Low
Wed 8:04p		High
Thu 1:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:40a		Low
Wed 3:51p		High
Wed 9:55p		Low
Thu 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:30a		High
Wed 12:38p		Low
Wed 7:38p		High
Thu 12:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:23a		Low
Wed 4:13p		High
Wed 10:35p		Low
Thu 4:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:29a		Low
Wed 3:27p		High
Wed 9:42p		Low
Thu 4:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:55a		Low
Wed 3:44p		High
Wed 10:14p		Low
Thu 4:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:36a		Low
Wed 3:26p		High
Wed 9:51p		Low
Thu 4:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:34a		Low
Wed 4:28p		High
Wed 10:50p		Low
Thu 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms until early morning. Showers likely. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Light swell in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

