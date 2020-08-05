Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 90° Winds From the West

6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 61° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:51a Low

Wed 3:59p High

Wed 10:04p Low

Thu 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:25a Low

Wed 3:23p High

Wed 9:38p Low

Thu 3:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:39a Low

Wed 3:35p High

Wed 9:52p Low

Thu 4:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:21a Low

Wed 3:27p High

Wed 9:34p Low

Thu 3:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:56a High

Wed 1:31p Low

Wed 8:04p High

Thu 1:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:40a Low

Wed 3:51p High

Wed 9:55p Low

Thu 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:30a High

Wed 12:38p Low

Wed 7:38p High

Thu 12:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:23a Low

Wed 4:13p High

Wed 10:35p Low

Thu 4:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:29a Low

Wed 3:27p High

Wed 9:42p Low

Thu 4:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:55a Low

Wed 3:44p High

Wed 10:14p Low

Thu 4:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:36a Low

Wed 3:26p High

Wed 9:51p Low

Thu 4:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:34a Low

Wed 4:28p High

Wed 10:50p Low

Thu 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms until early morning. Showers likely. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Light swell in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).