Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 2 p.m. thru Thursday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 22 mph (Gust 37 mph)
9 - 19 knots (Gust 32 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:56am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:27a
|Low
Wed 11:26a
|High
Wed 5:44p
|Low
Thu 12:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:01a
|Low
Wed 10:50a
|High
Wed 5:18p
|Low
Wed 11:51p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:15a
|Low
Wed 11:02a
|High
Wed 5:32p
|Low
Thu 12:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:54a
|High
Wed 5:14p
|Low
Wed 11:55p
|High
Thu 5:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:07a
|Low
Wed 3:31p
|High
Wed 9:24p
|Low
Thu 4:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:23a
|Low
Wed 11:16a
|High
Wed 5:38p
|Low
Thu 12:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:14a
|Low
Wed 3:05p
|High
Wed 8:31p
|Low
Thu 4:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:01a
|Low
Wed 11:48a
|High
Wed 6:26p
|Low
Thu 12:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:10a
|Low
Wed 10:56a
|High
Wed 5:33p
|Low
Thu 12:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:20a
|Low
Wed 11:10a
|High
Wed 5:56p
|Low
Thu 12:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:19a
|Low
Wed 11:04a
|High
Wed 5:46p
|Low
Thu 12:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:10a
|Low
Wed 11:58a
|High
Wed 6:34p
|Low
Thu 1:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).