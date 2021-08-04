Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 2 p.m. thru Thursday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 76° Winds From the Northeast

10 - 22 mph (Gust 37 mph)

9 - 19 knots (Gust 32 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:08pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:27a Low

Wed 11:26a High

Wed 5:44p Low

Thu 12:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:01a Low

Wed 10:50a High

Wed 5:18p Low

Wed 11:51p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:15a Low

Wed 11:02a High

Wed 5:32p Low

Thu 12:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:54a High

Wed 5:14p Low

Wed 11:55p High

Thu 5:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:07a Low

Wed 3:31p High

Wed 9:24p Low

Thu 4:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:23a Low

Wed 11:16a High

Wed 5:38p Low

Thu 12:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:14a Low

Wed 3:05p High

Wed 8:31p Low

Thu 4:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:01a Low

Wed 11:48a High

Wed 6:26p Low

Thu 12:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:10a Low

Wed 10:56a High

Wed 5:33p Low

Thu 12:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:20a Low

Wed 11:10a High

Wed 5:56p Low

Thu 12:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:19a Low

Wed 11:04a High

Wed 5:46p Low

Thu 12:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:10a Low

Wed 11:58a High

Wed 6:34p Low

Thu 1:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).