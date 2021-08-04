Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Steel Pier in Atlantic City (Adam Hochron)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 2 p.m. thru Thursday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature73° - 76°
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 22 mph (Gust 37 mph)
9 - 19 knots (Gust 32 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:56am - 8:08pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:27a		Low
Wed 11:26a		High
Wed 5:44p		Low
Thu 12:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:01a		Low
Wed 10:50a		High
Wed 5:18p		Low
Wed 11:51p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:15a		Low
Wed 11:02a		High
Wed 5:32p		Low
Thu 12:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:54a		High
Wed 5:14p		Low
Wed 11:55p		High
Thu 5:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:07a		Low
Wed 3:31p		High
Wed 9:24p		Low
Thu 4:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:23a		Low
Wed 11:16a		High
Wed 5:38p		Low
Thu 12:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:14a		Low
Wed 3:05p		High
Wed 8:31p		Low
Thu 4:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:01a		Low
Wed 11:48a		High
Wed 6:26p		Low
Thu 12:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:10a		Low
Wed 10:56a		High
Wed 5:33p		Low
Thu 12:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:20a		Low
Wed 11:10a		High
Wed 5:56p		Low
Thu 12:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:19a		Low
Wed 11:04a		High
Wed 5:46p		Low
Thu 12:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:10a		Low
Wed 11:58a		High
Wed 6:34p		Low
Thu 1:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top