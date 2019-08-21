Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 91°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
10 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:20am - 7:50pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Cape May Beach Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:58a
|High
Wed 12:20p
|Low
Wed 6:31p
|High
Thu 12:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:22a
|High
Wed 11:54a
|Low
Wed 5:55p
|High
Thu 12:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|High
Wed 12:08p
|Low
Wed 6:07p
|High
Thu 12:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|High
Wed 11:50a
|Low
Wed 5:59p
|High
Thu 12:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:03a
|High
Wed 4:00p
|Low
Wed 10:36p
|High
Thu 4:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:02a
|High
Wed 12:12p
|Low
Wed 6:35p
|High
Thu 12:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:37a
|High
Wed 3:07p
|Low
Wed 10:10p
|High
Thu 3:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:41a
|High
Wed 1:09p
|Low
Wed 7:16p
|High
Thu 1:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:39a
|High
Wed 11:53a
|Low
Wed 6:09p
|High
Thu 12:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:04a
|High
Wed 12:25p
|Low
Wed 6:32p
|High
Thu 12:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:49a
|High
Wed 12:01p
|Low
Wed 6:16p
|High
Thu 12:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:45a
|High
Wed 1:04p
|Low
Wed 7:13p
|High
Thu 1:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).