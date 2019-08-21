Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 91° Winds From the South

11 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)

10 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:50pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:58a High

Wed 12:20p Low

Wed 6:31p High

Thu 12:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:22a High

Wed 11:54a Low

Wed 5:55p High

Thu 12:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:34a High

Wed 12:08p Low

Wed 6:07p High

Thu 12:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:26a High

Wed 11:50a Low

Wed 5:59p High

Thu 12:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:03a High

Wed 4:00p Low

Wed 10:36p High

Thu 4:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:02a High

Wed 12:12p Low

Wed 6:35p High

Thu 12:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:37a High

Wed 3:07p Low

Wed 10:10p High

Thu 3:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:41a High

Wed 1:09p Low

Wed 7:16p High

Thu 1:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:39a High

Wed 11:53a Low

Wed 6:09p High

Thu 12:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:04a High

Wed 12:25p Low

Wed 6:32p High

Thu 12:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:49a High

Wed 12:01p Low

Wed 6:16p High

Thu 12:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:45a High

Wed 1:04p Low

Wed 7:13p High

Thu 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).