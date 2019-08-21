Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature81° - 91°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
10 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:20am - 7:50pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:58a		High
Wed 12:20p		Low
Wed 6:31p		High
Thu 12:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:22a		High
Wed 11:54a		Low
Wed 5:55p		High
Thu 12:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:34a		High
Wed 12:08p		Low
Wed 6:07p		High
Thu 12:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:26a		High
Wed 11:50a		Low
Wed 5:59p		High
Thu 12:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:03a		High
Wed 4:00p		Low
Wed 10:36p		High
Thu 4:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:02a		High
Wed 12:12p		Low
Wed 6:35p		High
Thu 12:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:37a		High
Wed 3:07p		Low
Wed 10:10p		High
Thu 3:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:41a		High
Wed 1:09p		Low
Wed 7:16p		High
Thu 1:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:39a		High
Wed 11:53a		Low
Wed 6:09p		High
Thu 12:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:04a		High
Wed 12:25p		Low
Wed 6:32p		High
Thu 12:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:49a		High
Wed 12:01p		Low
Wed 6:16p		High
Thu 12:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:45a		High
Wed 1:04p		Low
Wed 7:13p		High
Thu 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top