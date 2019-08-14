Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 80° Winds From the East

7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:14am - 8:00pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:53a Low

Wed 1:58p High

Wed 8:08p Low

Thu 2:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:27a Low

Wed 1:22p High

Wed 7:42p Low

Thu 1:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:41a Low

Wed 1:34p High

Wed 7:56p Low

Thu 2:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:23a Low

Wed 1:26p High

Wed 7:38p Low

Thu 2:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:59a High

Wed 11:33a Low

Wed 6:03p High

Wed 11:48p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:43a Low

Wed 1:52p High

Wed 7:59p Low

Thu 2:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:33a High

Wed 10:40a Low

Wed 5:37p High

Wed 10:55p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:24a Low

Wed 2:14p High

Wed 8:40p Low

Thu 3:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:35a Low

Wed 1:31p High

Wed 7:50p Low

Thu 2:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:55a Low

Wed 1:48p High

Wed 8:20p Low

Thu 2:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:45a Low

Wed 1:35p High

Wed 8:03p Low

Thu 2:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:40a Low

Wed 2:31p High

Wed 8:57p Low

Thu 3:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of tstms early. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).