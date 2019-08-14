Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Asbury Park boardwalk (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature75° - 80°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:14am - 8:00pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:53a		Low
Wed 1:58p		High
Wed 8:08p		Low
Thu 2:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:27a		Low
Wed 1:22p		High
Wed 7:42p		Low
Thu 1:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:41a		Low
Wed 1:34p		High
Wed 7:56p		Low
Thu 2:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:23a		Low
Wed 1:26p		High
Wed 7:38p		Low
Thu 2:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:59a		High
Wed 11:33a		Low
Wed 6:03p		High
Wed 11:48p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:43a		Low
Wed 1:52p		High
Wed 7:59p		Low
Thu 2:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:33a		High
Wed 10:40a		Low
Wed 5:37p		High
Wed 10:55p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:24a		Low
Wed 2:14p		High
Wed 8:40p		Low
Thu 3:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:35a		Low
Wed 1:31p		High
Wed 7:50p		Low
Thu 2:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:55a		Low
Wed 1:48p		High
Wed 8:20p		Low
Thu 2:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:45a		Low
Wed 1:35p		High
Wed 8:03p		Low
Thu 2:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:40a		Low
Wed 2:31p		High
Wed 8:57p		Low
Thu 3:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of tstms early. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

