Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 14, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:14am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Seaside Heights Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:53a
|Low
Wed 1:58p
|High
Wed 8:08p
|Low
Thu 2:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:27a
|Low
Wed 1:22p
|High
Wed 7:42p
|Low
Thu 1:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:41a
|Low
Wed 1:34p
|High
Wed 7:56p
|Low
Thu 2:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:23a
|Low
Wed 1:26p
|High
Wed 7:38p
|Low
Thu 2:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:59a
|High
Wed 11:33a
|Low
Wed 6:03p
|High
Wed 11:48p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:43a
|Low
Wed 1:52p
|High
Wed 7:59p
|Low
Thu 2:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:33a
|High
Wed 10:40a
|Low
Wed 5:37p
|High
Wed 10:55p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:24a
|Low
Wed 2:14p
|High
Wed 8:40p
|Low
Thu 3:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:35a
|Low
Wed 1:31p
|High
Wed 7:50p
|Low
Thu 2:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:55a
|Low
Wed 1:48p
|High
Wed 8:20p
|Low
Thu 2:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:45a
|Low
Wed 1:35p
|High
Wed 8:03p
|Low
Thu 2:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:40a
|Low
Wed 2:31p
|High
Wed 8:57p
|Low
Thu 3:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of tstms early. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).