Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 on Wednesday and up to 110 on Thursday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 92° Winds From the South

12 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:03am - 8:00pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:36a Low

Wed 4:45p High

Wed 10:40p Low

Thu 5:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:10a Low

Wed 4:09p High

Wed 10:14p Low

Thu 4:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:24a Low

Wed 4:21p High

Wed 10:28p Low

Thu 4:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:06a Low

Wed 4:13p High

Wed 10:10p Low

Thu 4:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:41a High

Wed 2:16p Low

Wed 8:50p High

Thu 2:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:26a Low

Wed 4:34p High

Wed 10:34p Low

Thu 5:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:15a High

Wed 1:23p Low

Wed 8:24p High

Thu 1:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:07a High

Wed 11:18a Low

Wed 5:06p High

Wed 11:26p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:11a Low

Wed 4:09p High

Wed 10:19p Low

Thu 4:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:48a Low

Wed 4:35p High

Wed 11:01p Low

Thu 5:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:14a Low

Wed 4:15p High

Wed 10:32p Low

Thu 4:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:06a High

Wed 11:18a Low

Wed 5:14p High

Wed 11:34p

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).