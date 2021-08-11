Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Advisories
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 on Wednesday and up to 110 on Thursday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 92°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:03am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:36a
|Low
Wed 4:45p
|High
Wed 10:40p
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:10a
|Low
Wed 4:09p
|High
Wed 10:14p
|Low
Thu 4:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:24a
|Low
Wed 4:21p
|High
Wed 10:28p
|Low
Thu 4:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:06a
|Low
Wed 4:13p
|High
Wed 10:10p
|Low
Thu 4:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:41a
|High
Wed 2:16p
|Low
Wed 8:50p
|High
Thu 2:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:26a
|Low
Wed 4:34p
|High
Wed 10:34p
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:15a
|High
Wed 1:23p
|Low
Wed 8:24p
|High
Thu 1:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:07a
|High
Wed 11:18a
|Low
Wed 5:06p
|High
Wed 11:26p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:11a
|Low
Wed 4:09p
|High
Wed 10:19p
|Low
Thu 4:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:48a
|Low
Wed 4:35p
|High
Wed 11:01p
|Low
Thu 5:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:14a
|Low
Wed 4:15p
|High
Wed 10:32p
|Low
Thu 4:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:06a
|High
Wed 11:18a
|Low
Wed 5:14p
|High
Wed 11:34p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the morning.
SAT NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).