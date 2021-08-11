Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Brick (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 on Wednesday and up to 110 on Thursday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature81° - 92°
WindsFrom the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:03am - 8:00pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 10:36a		Low
Wed 4:45p		High
Wed 10:40p		Low
Thu 5:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:10a		Low
Wed 4:09p		High
Wed 10:14p		Low
Thu 4:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:24a		Low
Wed 4:21p		High
Wed 10:28p		Low
Thu 4:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:06a		Low
Wed 4:13p		High
Wed 10:10p		Low
Thu 4:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:41a		High
Wed 2:16p		Low
Wed 8:50p		High
Thu 2:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:26a		Low
Wed 4:34p		High
Wed 10:34p		Low
Thu 5:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:15a		High
Wed 1:23p		Low
Wed 8:24p		High
Thu 1:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:07a		High
Wed 11:18a		Low
Wed 5:06p		High
Wed 11:26p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:11a		Low
Wed 4:09p		High
Wed 10:19p		Low
Thu 4:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 10:48a		Low
Wed 4:35p		High
Wed 11:01p		Low
Thu 5:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:14a		Low
Wed 4:15p		High
Wed 10:32p		Low
Thu 4:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:06a		High
Wed 11:18a		Low
Wed 5:14p		High
Wed 11:34p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top