Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 86°
Winds From the South
14 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:15pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 5:26a		 High
Wed 11:34a		 Low
Wed 5:38p		 High
Wed 11:43p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 11:08a		 Low
Wed 5:02p		 High
Wed 11:17p		 Low
Thu 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 5:02a		 High
Wed 11:22a		 Low
Wed 5:14p		 High
Wed 11:31p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 11:04a		 Low
Wed 5:06p		 High
Wed 11:13p		 Low
Thu 5:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:31a		 High
Wed 3:14p		 Low
Wed 9:43p		 High
Thu 3:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 5:25a		 High
Wed 11:23a		 Low
Wed 5:31p		 High
Wed 11:33p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 9:05a		 High
Wed 2:21p		 Low
Wed 9:17p		 High
Thu 2:30a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 6:04a		 High
Wed 12:20p		 Low
Wed 6:08p		 High
Thu 12:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 5:02a		 High
Wed 11:07a		 Low
Wed 5:08p		 High
Wed 11:17p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 5:29a		 High
Wed 11:41a		 Low
Wed 5:30p		 High
Wed 11:54p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 5:08a		 High
Wed 11:13a		 Low
Wed 5:14p		 High
Wed 11:25p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 6:03a		 High
Wed 12:16p		 Low
Wed 6:14p		 High
Thu 12:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Isolated showers early, then scattered showers with isolated tstms.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

