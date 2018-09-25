Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 25, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
15 - 25 mph (Gust 35 mph)
13 - 22 knots (Gust 30 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:53am - 6:55pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:37a
|Low
Tue 3:00p
|High
Tue 8:53p
|Low
Wed 3:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:11a
|Low
Tue 2:24p
|High
Tue 8:27p
|Low
Wed 2:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:25a
|Low
Tue 2:36p
|High
Tue 8:41p
|Low
Wed 2:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:07a
|Low
Tue 2:28p
|High
Tue 8:23p
|Low
Wed 2:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:42a
|High
Tue 12:17p
|Low
Tue 7:05p
|High
Wed 12:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:28a
|Low
Tue 2:52p
|High
Tue 8:45p
|Low
Wed 3:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:16a
|High
Tue 11:24a
|Low
Tue 6:39p
|High
Tue 11:40p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:20a
|Low
Tue 3:20p
|High
Tue 9:33p
|Low
Wed 3:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:17a
|Low
Tue 2:23p
|High
Tue 8:33p
|Low
Wed 2:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:48a
|Low
Tue 2:47p
|High
Tue 9:08p
|Low
Wed 3:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:20a
|Low
Tue 2:29p
|High
Tue 8:38p
|Low
Wed 2:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:21a
|Low
Tue 3:24p
|High
Tue 9:40p
|Low
Wed 3:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
TODAY: SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).