Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77°
Winds From the South
15 - 25 mph (Gust 35 mph)
13 - 22 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Waves 3 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 69° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:53am - 6:55pm
UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 8:37a		 Low
Tue 3:00p		 High
Tue 8:53p		 Low
Wed 3:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:11a		 Low
Tue 2:24p		 High
Tue 8:27p		 Low
Wed 2:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:25a		 Low
Tue 2:36p		 High
Tue 8:41p		 Low
Wed 2:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:07a		 Low
Tue 2:28p		 High
Tue 8:23p		 Low
Wed 2:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 6:42a		 High
Tue 12:17p		 Low
Tue 7:05p		 High
Wed 12:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 8:28a		 Low
Tue 2:52p		 High
Tue 8:45p		 Low
Wed 3:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 6:16a		 High
Tue 11:24a		 Low
Tue 6:39p		 High
Tue 11:40p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 9:20a		 Low
Tue 3:20p		 High
Tue 9:33p		 Low
Wed 3:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:17a		 Low
Tue 2:23p		 High
Tue 8:33p		 Low
Wed 2:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 8:48a		 Low
Tue 2:47p		 High
Tue 9:08p		 Low
Wed 3:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:20a		 Low
Tue 2:29p		 High
Tue 8:38p		 Low
Wed 2:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 9:21a		 Low
Tue 3:24p		 High
Tue 9:40p		 Low
Wed 3:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

TODAY: SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

