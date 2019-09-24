Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
12 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:52am - 6:57pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:29a
|High
Tue 4:28p
|Low
Tue 11:26p
|High
Wed 5:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:53a
|High
Tue 4:02p
|Low
Tue 10:50p
|High
Wed 4:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:05a
|High
Tue 4:16p
|Low
Tue 11:02p
|High
Wed 5:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:57a
|High
Tue 3:58p
|Low
Tue 10:54p
|High
Wed 4:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:50a
|Low
Tue 2:34p
|High
Tue 8:08p
|Low
Wed 3:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:16a
|High
Tue 4:27p
|Low
Tue 11:19p
|High
Wed 5:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:57a
|Low
Tue 2:08p
|High
Tue 7:15p
|Low
Wed 3:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:43a
|High
Tue 5:19p
|Low
Tue 11:48p
|High
Wed 5:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:46a
|High
Tue 4:15p
|Low
Tue 10:51p
|High
Wed 4:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:07a
|High
Tue 4:51p
|Low
Tue 11:15p
|High
Wed 5:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:56a
|High
Tue 4:30p
|Low
Tue 10:57p
|High
Wed 5:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:48a
|High
Tue 5:22p
|Low
Tue 11:46p
|High
Wed 5:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
