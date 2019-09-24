Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Sunrise at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 81°
WindsFrom the Northwest
12 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:52am - 6:57pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:29a		High
Tue 4:28p		Low
Tue 11:26p		High
Wed 5:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:53a		High
Tue 4:02p		Low
Tue 10:50p		High
Wed 4:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:05a		High
Tue 4:16p		Low
Tue 11:02p		High
Wed 5:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:57a		High
Tue 3:58p		Low
Tue 10:54p		High
Wed 4:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:50a		Low
Tue 2:34p		High
Tue 8:08p		Low
Wed 3:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:16a		High
Tue 4:27p		Low
Tue 11:19p		High
Wed 5:09a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 6:57a		Low
Tue 2:08p		High
Tue 7:15p		Low
Wed 3:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 10:43a		High
Tue 5:19p		Low
Tue 11:48p		High
Wed 5:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:46a		High
Tue 4:15p		Low
Tue 10:51p		High
Wed 4:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 10:07a		High
Tue 4:51p		Low
Tue 11:15p		High
Wed 5:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:56a		High
Tue 4:30p		Low
Tue 10:57p		High
Wed 5:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 10:48a		High
Tue 5:22p		Low
Tue 11:46p		High
Wed 5:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

