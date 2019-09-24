Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 81° Winds From the Northwest

12 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:52am - 6:57pm UV Index 6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:29a High

Tue 4:28p Low

Tue 11:26p High

Wed 5:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:53a High

Tue 4:02p Low

Tue 10:50p High

Wed 4:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:05a High

Tue 4:16p Low

Tue 11:02p High

Wed 5:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:57a High

Tue 3:58p Low

Tue 10:54p High

Wed 4:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:50a Low

Tue 2:34p High

Tue 8:08p Low

Wed 3:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:16a High

Tue 4:27p Low

Tue 11:19p High

Wed 5:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:57a Low

Tue 2:08p High

Tue 7:15p Low

Wed 3:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:43a High

Tue 5:19p Low

Tue 11:48p High

Wed 5:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:46a High

Tue 4:15p Low

Tue 10:51p High

Wed 4:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:07a High

Tue 4:51p Low

Tue 11:15p High

Wed 5:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:56a High

Tue 4:30p Low

Tue 10:57p High

Wed 5:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:48a High

Tue 5:22p Low

Tue 11:46p High

Wed 5:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly



SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).