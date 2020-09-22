Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Risk of Rip Currents . Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. Small Craft Advisory in effect through Wednesday evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 73° Winds From the Northwest

14 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 5 - 9 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 65° - 68°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:11a High

Tue 12:36p Low

Tue 7:00p High

Wed 1:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:35a High

Tue 12:10p Low

Tue 6:24p High

Wed 12:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:47a High

Tue 12:24p Low

Tue 6:36p High

Wed 12:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:39a High

Tue 12:06p Low

Tue 6:28p High

Wed 12:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:16a High

Tue 4:16p Low

Tue 11:05p High

Wed 4:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:16a High

Tue 12:26p Low

Tue 7:06p High

Wed 12:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:50a High

Tue 3:23p Low

Tue 10:39p High

Wed 3:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:40a High

Tue 1:11p Low

Tue 7:33p High

Wed 1:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:45a High

Tue 12:09p Low

Tue 6:38p High

Wed 12:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:08a High

Tue 12:44p Low

Tue 7:03p High

Wed 1:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:47a High

Tue 12:14p Low

Tue 6:43p High

Wed 12:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:46a High

Tue 1:15p Low

Tue 7:38p High

Wed 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).