Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect through Wednesday evening
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 73°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
14 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|5 - 9 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 68°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:11a
|High
Tue 12:36p
|Low
Tue 7:00p
|High
Wed 1:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:35a
|High
Tue 12:10p
|Low
Tue 6:24p
|High
Wed 12:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:47a
|High
Tue 12:24p
|Low
Tue 6:36p
|High
Wed 12:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:39a
|High
Tue 12:06p
|Low
Tue 6:28p
|High
Wed 12:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:16a
|High
Tue 4:16p
|Low
Tue 11:05p
|High
Wed 4:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:16a
|High
Tue 12:26p
|Low
Tue 7:06p
|High
Wed 12:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:50a
|High
Tue 3:23p
|Low
Tue 10:39p
|High
Wed 3:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:40a
|High
Tue 1:11p
|Low
Tue 7:33p
|High
Wed 1:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:45a
|High
Tue 12:09p
|Low
Tue 6:38p
|High
Wed 12:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:08a
|High
Tue 12:44p
|Low
Tue 7:03p
|High
Wed 1:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:47a
|High
Tue 12:14p
|Low
Tue 6:43p
|High
Wed 12:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:46a
|High
Tue 1:15p
|Low
Tue 7:38p
|High
Wed 1:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).