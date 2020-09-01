Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 80°
WindsFrom the East
12 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:01a		Low
Tue 2:11p		High
Tue 8:16p		Low
Wed 2:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:35a		Low
Tue 1:35p		High
Tue 7:50p		Low
Wed 2:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:49a		Low
Tue 1:47p		High
Tue 8:04p		Low
Wed 2:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:31a		Low
Tue 1:39p		High
Tue 7:46p		Low
Wed 2:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:05a		High
Tue 11:41a		Low
Tue 6:16p		High
Tue 11:56p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:50a		Low
Tue 2:05p		High
Tue 8:08p		Low
Wed 2:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:39a		High
Tue 10:48a		Low
Tue 5:50p		High
Tue 11:03p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 8:32a		Low
Tue 2:26p		High
Tue 8:48p		Low
Wed 3:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:44a		Low
Tue 1:42p		High
Tue 7:58p		Low
Wed 2:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:07a		Low
Tue 2:01p		High
Tue 8:29p		Low
Wed 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:54a		Low
Tue 1:48p		High
Tue 8:11p		Low
Wed 2:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 8:49a		Low
Tue 2:44p		High
Tue 9:07p		Low
Wed 3:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top