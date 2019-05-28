Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 76° Winds From the South

11 - 21 mph (Gust 26 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:21pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:13a High

Tue 4:18p Low

Tue 10:47p High

Wed 4:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:37a High

Tue 3:52p Low

Tue 10:11p High

Wed 4:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:49a High

Tue 4:06p Low

Tue 10:23p High

Wed 4:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:41a High

Tue 3:48p Low

Tue 10:15p High

Wed 4:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:19a Low

Tue 2:18p High

Tue 7:58p Low

Wed 2:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:05a High

Tue 4:20p Low

Tue 10:35p High

Wed 4:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:26a Low

Tue 1:52p High

Tue 7:05p Low

Wed 2:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:38a High

Tue 5:01p Low

Tue 11:01p High

Wed 5:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:47a High

Tue 4:10p Low

Tue 10:15p High

Wed 4:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:03a High

Tue 4:21p Low

Tue 10:27p High

Wed 4:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:54a High

Tue 4:21p Low

Tue 10:16p High

Wed 4:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:40a High

Tue 5:00p Low

Tue 11:09p High

Wed 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT : E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).