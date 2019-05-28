Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 28, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|65° - 76°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 21 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:13a
|High
Tue 4:18p
|Low
Tue 10:47p
|High
Wed 4:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:37a
|High
Tue 3:52p
|Low
Tue 10:11p
|High
Wed 4:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:49a
|High
Tue 4:06p
|Low
Tue 10:23p
|High
Wed 4:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:41a
|High
Tue 3:48p
|Low
Tue 10:15p
|High
Wed 4:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:19a
|Low
Tue 2:18p
|High
Tue 7:58p
|Low
Wed 2:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:05a
|High
Tue 4:20p
|Low
Tue 10:35p
|High
Wed 4:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:26a
|Low
Tue 1:52p
|High
Tue 7:05p
|Low
Wed 2:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:38a
|High
Tue 5:01p
|Low
Tue 11:01p
|High
Wed 5:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:47a
|High
Tue 4:10p
|Low
Tue 10:15p
|High
Wed 4:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:03a
|High
Tue 4:21p
|Low
Tue 10:27p
|High
Wed 4:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:54a
|High
Tue 4:21p
|Low
Tue 10:16p
|High
Wed 4:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:40a
|High
Tue 5:00p
|Low
Tue 11:09p
|High
Wed 5:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).