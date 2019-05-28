Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 76°
Winds From the South
11 - 21 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:21pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 10:13a		 High
Tue 4:18p		 Low
Tue 10:47p		 High
Wed 4:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:37a		 High
Tue 3:52p		 Low
Tue 10:11p		 High
Wed 4:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:49a		 High
Tue 4:06p		 Low
Tue 10:23p		 High
Wed 4:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:41a		 High
Tue 3:48p		 Low
Tue 10:15p		 High
Wed 4:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 7:19a		 Low
Tue 2:18p		 High
Tue 7:58p		 Low
Wed 2:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 10:05a		 High
Tue 4:20p		 Low
Tue 10:35p		 High
Wed 4:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 6:26a		 Low
Tue 1:52p		 High
Tue 7:05p		 Low
Wed 2:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 10:38a		 High
Tue 5:01p		 Low
Tue 11:01p		 High
Wed 5:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:47a		 High
Tue 4:10p		 Low
Tue 10:15p		 High
Wed 4:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 10:03a		 High
Tue 4:21p		 Low
Tue 10:27p		 High
Wed 4:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:54a		 High
Tue 4:21p		 Low
Tue 10:16p		 High
Wed 4:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 10:40a		 High
Tue 5:00p		 Low
Tue 11:09p		 High
Wed 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

