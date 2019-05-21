Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 73° Winds From the Northwest

13 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

12 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 54° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:15pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:29a Low

Tue 4:32p High

Tue 10:44p Low

Wed 5:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:03a Low

Tue 3:56p High

Tue 10:18p Low

Wed 4:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:17a Low

Tue 4:08p High

Tue 10:32p Low

Wed 4:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:59a Low

Tue 4:00p High

Tue 10:14p Low

Wed 4:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:35a High

Tue 2:09p Low

Tue 8:37p High

Wed 2:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:20a Low

Tue 4:26p High

Tue 10:36p Low

Wed 5:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:09a High

Tue 1:16p Low

Tue 8:11p High

Wed 1:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 11:03a Low

Tue 4:50p High

Tue 11:18p Low

Wed 5:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:05a Low

Tue 4:02p High

Tue 10:21p Low

Wed 4:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:32a Low

Tue 4:16p High

Tue 10:52p Low

Wed 5:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:12a Low

Tue 3:59p High

Tue 10:28p Low

Wed 4:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:08a High

Tue 11:13a Low

Tue 5:03p High

Tue 11:28p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT : S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).