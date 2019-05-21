Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 73°
Winds From the Northwest
13 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 54° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:15pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 10:29a		 Low
Tue 4:32p		 High
Tue 10:44p		 Low
Wed 5:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:03a		 Low
Tue 3:56p		 High
Tue 10:18p		 Low
Wed 4:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:17a		 Low
Tue 4:08p		 High
Tue 10:32p		 Low
Wed 4:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:59a		 Low
Tue 4:00p		 High
Tue 10:14p		 Low
Wed 4:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 8:35a		 High
Tue 2:09p		 Low
Tue 8:37p		 High
Wed 2:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 10:20a		 Low
Tue 4:26p		 High
Tue 10:36p		 Low
Wed 5:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 8:09a		 High
Tue 1:16p		 Low
Tue 8:11p		 High
Wed 1:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 11:03a		 Low
Tue 4:50p		 High
Tue 11:18p		 Low
Wed 5:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:05a		 Low
Tue 4:02p		 High
Tue 10:21p		 Low
Wed 4:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 10:32a		 Low
Tue 4:16p		 High
Tue 10:52p		 Low
Wed 5:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:12a		 Low
Tue 3:59p		 High
Tue 10:28p		 Low
Wed 4:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 5:08a		 High
Tue 11:13a		 Low
Tue 5:03p		 High
Tue 11:28p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

