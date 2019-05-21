Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 73°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
13 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:29a
|Low
Tue 4:32p
|High
Tue 10:44p
|Low
Wed 5:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:03a
|Low
Tue 3:56p
|High
Tue 10:18p
|Low
Wed 4:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:17a
|Low
Tue 4:08p
|High
Tue 10:32p
|Low
Wed 4:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:59a
|Low
Tue 4:00p
|High
Tue 10:14p
|Low
Wed 4:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:35a
|High
Tue 2:09p
|Low
Tue 8:37p
|High
Wed 2:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:20a
|Low
Tue 4:26p
|High
Tue 10:36p
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:09a
|High
Tue 1:16p
|Low
Tue 8:11p
|High
Wed 1:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 11:03a
|Low
Tue 4:50p
|High
Tue 11:18p
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:05a
|Low
Tue 4:02p
|High
Tue 10:21p
|Low
Wed 4:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:32a
|Low
Tue 4:16p
|High
Tue 10:52p
|Low
Wed 5:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:12a
|Low
Tue 3:59p
|High
Tue 10:28p
|Low
Wed 4:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|High
Tue 11:13a
|Low
Tue 5:03p
|High
Tue 11:28p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).