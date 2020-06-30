Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature70° - 82°
WindsFrom the Southeast
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:26a		High
Tue 4:34p		Low
Tue 11:11p		High
Wed 4:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:50a		High
Tue 4:08p		Low
Tue 10:35p		High
Wed 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:02a		High
Tue 4:22p		Low
Tue 10:47p		High
Wed 4:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:54a		High
Tue 4:04p		Low
Tue 10:39p		High
Wed 4:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:29a		Low
Tue 2:31p		High
Tue 8:14p		Low
Wed 3:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:19a		High
Tue 4:31p		Low
Tue 11:05p		High
Wed 4:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 6:36a		Low
Tue 2:05p		High
Tue 7:21p		Low
Wed 2:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 10:43a		High
Tue 5:14p		Low
Tue 11:31p		High
Wed 5:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:51a		High
Tue 4:21p		Low
Tue 10:39p		High
Wed 4:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 10:11a		High
Tue 4:48p		Low
Tue 11:00p		High
Wed 5:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:56a		High
Tue 4:32p		Low
Tue 10:48p		High
Wed 4:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 10:49a		High
Tue 5:22p		Low
Tue 11:38p		High
Wed 5:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely until late afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

