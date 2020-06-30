Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 82° Winds From the Southeast

5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:26a High

Tue 4:34p Low

Tue 11:11p High

Wed 4:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:50a High

Tue 4:08p Low

Tue 10:35p High

Wed 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:02a High

Tue 4:22p Low

Tue 10:47p High

Wed 4:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:54a High

Tue 4:04p Low

Tue 10:39p High

Wed 4:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:29a Low

Tue 2:31p High

Tue 8:14p Low

Wed 3:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:19a High

Tue 4:31p Low

Tue 11:05p High

Wed 4:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:36a Low

Tue 2:05p High

Tue 7:21p Low

Wed 2:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:43a High

Tue 5:14p Low

Tue 11:31p High

Wed 5:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:51a High

Tue 4:21p Low

Tue 10:39p High

Wed 4:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:11a High

Tue 4:48p Low

Tue 11:00p High

Wed 5:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:56a High

Tue 4:32p Low

Tue 10:48p High

Wed 4:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:49a High

Tue 5:22p Low

Tue 11:38p High

Wed 5:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely until late afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).