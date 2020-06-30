Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:26a
|High
Tue 4:34p
|Low
Tue 11:11p
|High
Wed 4:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:50a
|High
Tue 4:08p
|Low
Tue 10:35p
|High
Wed 4:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:02a
|High
Tue 4:22p
|Low
Tue 10:47p
|High
Wed 4:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:54a
|High
Tue 4:04p
|Low
Tue 10:39p
|High
Wed 4:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:29a
|Low
Tue 2:31p
|High
Tue 8:14p
|Low
Wed 3:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:19a
|High
Tue 4:31p
|Low
Tue 11:05p
|High
Wed 4:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:36a
|Low
Tue 2:05p
|High
Tue 7:21p
|Low
Wed 2:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:43a
|High
Tue 5:14p
|Low
Tue 11:31p
|High
Wed 5:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:51a
|High
Tue 4:21p
|Low
Tue 10:39p
|High
Wed 4:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:11a
|High
Tue 4:48p
|Low
Tue 11:00p
|High
Wed 5:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:56a
|High
Tue 4:32p
|Low
Tue 10:48p
|High
Wed 4:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:49a
|High
Tue 5:22p
|Low
Tue 11:38p
|High
Wed 5:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely until late afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).