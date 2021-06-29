Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Seaside Park (Kevin Willliams, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM WEDNESDAY. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature78° - 95°
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature63° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:21a		High
Tue 12:38p		Low
Tue 6:36p		High
Wed 12:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:45a		High
Tue 12:12p		Low
Tue 6:00p		High
Wed 12:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:57a		High
Tue 12:26p		Low
Tue 6:12p		High
Wed 12:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:49a		High
Tue 12:08p		Low
Tue 6:04p		High
Wed 12:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:26a		High
Tue 4:18p		Low
Tue 10:41p		High
Wed 4:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:28a		High
Tue 12:27p		Low
Tue 6:36p		High
Wed 12:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:00a		High
Tue 3:25p		Low
Tue 10:15p		High
Wed 3:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:54a		High
Tue 1:05p		Low
Tue 6:57p		High
Wed 1:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:04a		High
Tue 12:12p		Low
Tue 6:11p		High
Wed 12:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:28a		High
Tue 12:36p		Low
Tue 6:30p		High
Wed 12:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:12a		High
Tue 12:19p		Low
Tue 6:10p		High
Wed 12:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:05a		High
Tue 1:14p		Low
Tue 7:11p		High
Wed 1:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms.

SAT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

