Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM WEDNESDAY. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 95°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:21a
|High
Tue 12:38p
|Low
Tue 6:36p
|High
Wed 12:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:45a
|High
Tue 12:12p
|Low
Tue 6:00p
|High
Wed 12:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:57a
|High
Tue 12:26p
|Low
Tue 6:12p
|High
Wed 12:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:49a
|High
Tue 12:08p
|Low
Tue 6:04p
|High
Wed 12:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:26a
|High
Tue 4:18p
|Low
Tue 10:41p
|High
Wed 4:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:28a
|High
Tue 12:27p
|Low
Tue 6:36p
|High
Wed 12:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:00a
|High
Tue 3:25p
|Low
Tue 10:15p
|High
Wed 3:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:54a
|High
Tue 1:05p
|Low
Tue 6:57p
|High
Wed 1:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:04a
|High
Tue 12:12p
|Low
Tue 6:11p
|High
Wed 12:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:28a
|High
Tue 12:36p
|Low
Tue 6:30p
|High
Wed 12:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:12a
|High
Tue 12:19p
|Low
Tue 6:10p
|High
Wed 12:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:05a
|High
Tue 1:14p
|Low
Tue 7:11p
|High
Wed 1:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms.
SAT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).