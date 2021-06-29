Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM WEDNESDAY. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 95° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:21a High

Tue 12:38p Low

Tue 6:36p High

Wed 12:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:45a High

Tue 12:12p Low

Tue 6:00p High

Wed 12:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:57a High

Tue 12:26p Low

Tue 6:12p High

Wed 12:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:49a High

Tue 12:08p Low

Tue 6:04p High

Wed 12:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:26a High

Tue 4:18p Low

Tue 10:41p High

Wed 4:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:28a High

Tue 12:27p Low

Tue 6:36p High

Wed 12:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:00a High

Tue 3:25p Low

Tue 10:15p High

Wed 3:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:54a High

Tue 1:05p Low

Tue 6:57p High

Wed 1:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:04a High

Tue 12:12p Low

Tue 6:11p High

Wed 12:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:28a High

Tue 12:36p Low

Tue 6:30p High

Wed 12:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:12a High

Tue 12:19p Low

Tue 6:10p High

Wed 12:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:05a High

Tue 1:14p Low

Tue 7:11p High

Wed 1:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms.

SAT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).