Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 85°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Cape May Beach Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:25a
|High
Tue 2:42p
|Low
Tue 9:05p
|High
Wed 2:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:49a
|High
Tue 2:16p
|Low
Tue 8:29p
|High
Wed 2:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:01a
|High
Tue 2:30p
|Low
Tue 8:41p
|High
Wed 2:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:53a
|High
Tue 2:12p
|Low
Tue 8:33p
|High
Wed 2:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:44a
|Low
Tue 12:30p
|High
Tue 6:22p
|Low
Wed 1:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:25a
|High
Tue 2:36p
|Low
Tue 8:53p
|High
Wed 2:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 12:04p
|High
Tue 5:29p
|Low
Wed 12:44a
|High
Wed 5:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:01a
|High
Tue 3:25p
|Low
Tue 9:25p
|High
Wed 3:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:04a
|High
Tue 2:25p
|Low
Tue 8:29p
|High
Wed 2:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:22a
|High
Tue 2:38p
|Low
Tue 8:42p
|High
Wed 2:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:12a
|High
Tue 2:28p
|Low
Tue 8:31p
|High
Wed 2:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:00a
|High
Tue 3:18p
|Low
Tue 9:26p
|High
Wed 3:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).