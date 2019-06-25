Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 85° Winds From the South

9 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:25a High

Tue 2:42p Low

Tue 9:05p High

Wed 2:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:49a High

Tue 2:16p Low

Tue 8:29p High

Wed 2:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:01a High

Tue 2:30p Low

Tue 8:41p High

Wed 2:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:53a High

Tue 2:12p Low

Tue 8:33p High

Wed 2:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:44a Low

Tue 12:30p High

Tue 6:22p Low

Wed 1:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:25a High

Tue 2:36p Low

Tue 8:53p High

Wed 2:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 12:04p High

Tue 5:29p Low

Wed 12:44a High

Wed 5:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:01a High

Tue 3:25p Low

Tue 9:25p High

Wed 3:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:04a High

Tue 2:25p Low

Tue 8:29p High

Wed 2:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:22a High

Tue 2:38p Low

Tue 8:42p High

Wed 2:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:12a High

Tue 2:28p Low

Tue 8:31p High

Wed 2:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:00a High

Tue 3:18p Low

Tue 9:26p High

Wed 3:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).