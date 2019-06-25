Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Air Temperature 77° - 85°
Winds From the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 68° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 8:25a		 High
Tue 2:42p		 Low
Tue 9:05p		 High
Wed 2:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:49a		 High
Tue 2:16p		 Low
Tue 8:29p		 High
Wed 2:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:01a		 High
Tue 2:30p		 Low
Tue 8:41p		 High
Wed 2:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:53a		 High
Tue 2:12p		 Low
Tue 8:33p		 High
Wed 2:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 5:44a		 Low
Tue 12:30p		 High
Tue 6:22p		 Low
Wed 1:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 8:25a		 High
Tue 2:36p		 Low
Tue 8:53p		 High
Wed 2:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 12:04p		 High
Tue 5:29p		 Low
Wed 12:44a		 High
Wed 5:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 9:01a		 High
Tue 3:25p		 Low
Tue 9:25p		 High
Wed 3:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:04a		 High
Tue 2:25p		 Low
Tue 8:29p		 High
Wed 2:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 8:22a		 High
Tue 2:38p		 Low
Tue 8:42p		 High
Wed 2:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:12a		 High
Tue 2:28p		 Low
Tue 8:31p		 High
Wed 2:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 9:00a		 High
Tue 3:18p		 Low
Tue 9:26p		 High
Wed 3:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

