Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 77°
Winds From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 67° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 9:19a		 Low
Tue 3:26p		 High
Tue 9:34p		 Low
Wed 4:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:53a		 Low
Tue 2:50p		 High
Tue 9:08p		 Low
Wed 3:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:07a		 Low
Tue 3:02p		 High
Tue 9:22p		 Low
Wed 3:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:49a		 Low
Tue 2:54p		 High
Tue 9:04p		 Low
Wed 3:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 7:31a		 High
Tue 12:59p		 Low
Tue 7:31p		 High
Wed 1:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:12a		 Low
Tue 3:19p		 High
Tue 9:27p		 Low
Wed 4:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 7:05a		 High
Tue 12:06p		 Low
Tue 7:05p		 High
Wed 12:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 9:54a		 Low
Tue 3:41p		 High
Tue 10:09p		 Low
Wed 4:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:59a		 Low
Tue 2:54p		 High
Tue 9:14p		 Low
Wed 3:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 9:25a		 Low
Tue 3:10p		 High
Tue 9:46p		 Low
Wed 4:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:07a		 Low
Tue 2:53p		 High
Tue 9:23p		 Low
Wed 3:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 10:07a		 Low
Tue 3:54p		 High
Tue 10:22p		 Low
Wed 4:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of tstms this morning. Showers likely. Tstms likely this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely early in the evening. Showers likely.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

