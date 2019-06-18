Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 77° Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:19a Low

Tue 3:26p High

Tue 9:34p Low

Wed 4:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:53a Low

Tue 2:50p High

Tue 9:08p Low

Wed 3:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:07a Low

Tue 3:02p High

Tue 9:22p Low

Wed 3:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:49a Low

Tue 2:54p High

Tue 9:04p Low

Wed 3:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:31a High

Tue 12:59p Low

Tue 7:31p High

Wed 1:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:12a Low

Tue 3:19p High

Tue 9:27p Low

Wed 4:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:05a High

Tue 12:06p Low

Tue 7:05p High

Wed 12:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:54a Low

Tue 3:41p High

Tue 10:09p Low

Wed 4:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:59a Low

Tue 2:54p High

Tue 9:14p Low

Wed 3:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:25a Low

Tue 3:10p High

Tue 9:46p Low

Wed 4:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:07a Low

Tue 2:53p High

Tue 9:23p Low

Wed 3:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:07a Low

Tue 3:54p High

Tue 10:22p Low

Wed 4:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of tstms this morning. Showers likely. Tstms likely this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely early in the evening. Showers likely.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).