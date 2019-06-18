Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|68° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:19a
|Low
Tue 3:26p
|High
Tue 9:34p
|Low
Wed 4:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:53a
|Low
Tue 2:50p
|High
Tue 9:08p
|Low
Wed 3:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:07a
|Low
Tue 3:02p
|High
Tue 9:22p
|Low
Wed 3:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:49a
|Low
Tue 2:54p
|High
Tue 9:04p
|Low
Wed 3:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:31a
|High
Tue 12:59p
|Low
Tue 7:31p
|High
Wed 1:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:12a
|Low
Tue 3:19p
|High
Tue 9:27p
|Low
Wed 4:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:05a
|High
Tue 12:06p
|Low
Tue 7:05p
|High
Wed 12:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:54a
|Low
Tue 3:41p
|High
Tue 10:09p
|Low
Wed 4:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:59a
|Low
Tue 2:54p
|High
Tue 9:14p
|Low
Wed 3:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:25a
|Low
Tue 3:10p
|High
Tue 9:46p
|Low
Wed 4:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:07a
|Low
Tue 2:53p
|High
Tue 9:23p
|Low
Wed 3:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:07a
|Low
Tue 3:54p
|High
Tue 10:22p
|Low
Wed 4:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of tstms this morning. Showers likely. Tstms likely this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely early in the evening. Showers likely.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
