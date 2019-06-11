Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Manasquan Beach Cam
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:47a
|High
Tue 3:48p
|Low
Tue 10:17p
|High
Wed 4:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:11a
|High
Tue 3:22p
|Low
Tue 9:41p
|High
Wed 3:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:23a
|High
Tue 3:36p
|Low
Tue 9:53p
|High
Wed 3:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:15a
|High
Tue 3:18p
|Low
Tue 9:45p
|High
Wed 3:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:42a
|Low
Tue 1:52p
|High
Tue 7:28p
|Low
Wed 2:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:44a
|High
Tue 3:45p
|Low
Tue 10:10p
|High
Wed 4:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:49a
|Low
Tue 1:26p
|High
Tue 6:35p
|Low
Wed 1:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:05a
|High
Tue 4:27p
|Low
Tue 10:32p
|High
Wed 4:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:14a
|High
Tue 3:38p
|Low
Tue 9:43p
|High
Wed 3:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:34a
|High
Tue 4:03p
|Low
Tue 10:03p
|High
Wed 4:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:19a
|High
Tue 3:48p
|Low
Tue 9:51p
|High
Wed 4:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:11a
|High
Tue 4:37p
|Low
Tue 10:43p
|High
Wed 4:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers early, then a chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Rain likely after midnight.
THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).