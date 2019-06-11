Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 80°
Winds From the Northwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 62° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:30pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 9:47a		 High
Tue 3:48p		 Low
Tue 10:17p		 High
Wed 4:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:11a		 High
Tue 3:22p		 Low
Tue 9:41p		 High
Wed 3:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:23a		 High
Tue 3:36p		 Low
Tue 9:53p		 High
Wed 3:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:15a		 High
Tue 3:18p		 Low
Tue 9:45p		 High
Wed 3:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 6:42a		 Low
Tue 1:52p		 High
Tue 7:28p		 Low
Wed 2:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 9:44a		 High
Tue 3:45p		 Low
Tue 10:10p		 High
Wed 4:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 5:49a		 Low
Tue 1:26p		 High
Tue 6:35p		 Low
Wed 1:56a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 10:05a		 High
Tue 4:27p		 Low
Tue 10:32p		 High
Wed 4:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:14a		 High
Tue 3:38p		 Low
Tue 9:43p		 High
Wed 3:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 9:34a		 High
Tue 4:03p		 Low
Tue 10:03p		 High
Wed 4:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:19a		 High
Tue 3:48p		 Low
Tue 9:51p		 High
Wed 4:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 10:11a		 High
Tue 4:37p		 Low
Tue 10:43p		 High
Wed 4:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers early, then a chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Rain likely after midnight.

THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

