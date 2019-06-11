Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 80° Winds From the Northwest

13 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:47a High

Tue 3:48p Low

Tue 10:17p High

Wed 4:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:11a High

Tue 3:22p Low

Tue 9:41p High

Wed 3:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:23a High

Tue 3:36p Low

Tue 9:53p High

Wed 3:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:15a High

Tue 3:18p Low

Tue 9:45p High

Wed 3:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:42a Low

Tue 1:52p High

Tue 7:28p Low

Wed 2:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:44a High

Tue 3:45p Low

Tue 10:10p High

Wed 4:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:49a Low

Tue 1:26p High

Tue 6:35p Low

Wed 1:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:05a High

Tue 4:27p Low

Tue 10:32p High

Wed 4:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:14a High

Tue 3:38p Low

Tue 9:43p High

Wed 3:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:34a High

Tue 4:03p Low

Tue 10:03p High

Wed 4:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:19a High

Tue 3:48p Low

Tue 9:51p High

Wed 4:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:11a High

Tue 4:37p Low

Tue 10:43p High

Wed 4:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY : SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers early, then a chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT : SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Rain likely after midnight.

THU : E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI : W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT : W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT : W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).